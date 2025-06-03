The team uses AI and microbiome analysis to accurately turn colon cancer into cancer through intestinal bacteria

Alpha and beta diversity analysis of taxonomic and functional profiles at CRC stages and primary tumor locations. credit: Natural Medicine (2025). 2:10.1038/s41591-025-03693-9



Researchers have been working on using the gut microbiota as a clinical target for screening for colorectal cancer. This allows simple stool tests to early detection of diseases in place of expensive procedures such as colonoscopy.

Future international research Published in Natural Medicine We focused precisely on this subject. This study has been coordinated by Trent University. This paper was first written by Gianmarco Piccinno, and Nicola Segata is the project director and science coordinator for both science departments in mobile, computational and integrated biology. Segata is also the lead investigator at the European Institute of Tumor Research (IEO) in Milan.

The team of researchers identified “microbial features,” a group of around 12 bacteria that are much more present and tend to be abundant in the intestines of people with colorectal cancer. Among them, Fusobacterium nucleatum has already been extensively studied, but this study highlights other studies such as Parvimonas Micra, Gemella morbillorum, and Peptostrophteptococcus gatis.

Nicola Segata explains, “I think these species can colonize what is called, for reasons that are not yet fully known.”Tumor Microenvironment“In the visceral organs of colorectal cancer patients. These bacteria are usually found in the mouth of healthy people, but find them in ordered stool samples (it reflects the composition of Intestinal microbiota) It belongs almost exclusively to individuals with colorectal cancer. ”

Identifying this microbial signature allows for the development of an accurate disease screening approach based solely on intestinal metagenomics, a completely non-invasive method. According to two scholars, the accuracy of this approach is close to 90%.

But there's more to it. The microbial signatures they identified are also correlated with the clinical stage of colorectal cancer, namely its severity and anatomical location. In particular, they have seen how some bacteria in microbial signatures increase with tumor development, which may provide an interesting hypothesis regarding the mechanism of disease and its clinical development.

Machine Learning Contributions

Researchers achieved these results thanks to the machine learning-based methodology they developed and used. “This technology applies to the metagenomic analysis approach we use in our lab,” emphasizes Segata.

The question others are trying to answer, while still open, is whether these microbial species and strains contribute to the development of cancer itself, and which microbial species and strains contribute. “Whether the tumor microbiota is responsible for the tumor is largely indifferent when the main objective is to develop a screening approach for individuals in the general population,” Piccino clarifies.

In fact, this study focuses on its use as a non-invasive screening tool, causing diseases to be identified as soon as possible. Nevertheless, the critical clinical and preventive value of this metagenomic test remains unexamined through future registered clinical trials.

However, according to Piccinno and Segata, the results achieved, once validated, can contain enough information to be used as a screening for important additional forms of importance. Therefore, this allows for more targeted use of colonoscopy, and requires the tests needed for the final diagnosis.

The link between the gut microbiota and colorectal cancer

The first connection was established several years ago. Several specific bacteria in the microbiota are believed to have the ability to disrupt our own cell biology and contribute to cancer over time. In some cases, this is due to the production of toxins that can damage our DNA, which causes mutations, one of the factors that lead to cancer. Therefore, it allows the gut microbiota to produce an environment that can probably promote the onset of disease.

However, this is just one of the potential ways in which microbiomes are associated with colon cancer. This is the third most frequent type in the world, the second most fatalest in the world, and only 40% of patients diagnosed before metastasis.

This research is led by a professor. Laurence Zitvogel has the overall purpose of finding links as well as human microbiome Colorectal cancerHowever, the role of the microbiota in supporting cancer treatment, particularly the latest development of immunotherapy approaches for cancer, is Metastatic melanoma, Small cell lung cancerand metastatic breast cancer.

It was the increased incidence of disease in young adults, particularly individuals under the age of 50, that led researchers to investigate this relationship further. Early onset cancer was one of the challenges placed on the research community in 2023 due to the grand challenges of cancer.

Segata and Piccinno have also joined the interdisciplinary international outlook team, along with Professor Curtis Hattenhower of Harvard Chan Public Health. Segata, Piccinno, Huttenhower, Chan, and Zitvogel are all members of the Institute along with their research co-authors.

Many questions remain regarding the role of microbiota in cancer. This involves the entire range of mechanisms involved, and which microbial species.

