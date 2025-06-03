Marijuana use among seniors hits New High





Marijuana use has reached new highs among seniors in the US In 2023, an analysis led by the Center for Drug Use at the Faculty of Global Public Health, New York University and the Center for HIV/HCV Research found that approximately 7% of adults aged 65 and older were using the drug. That share is up from 4.8% in 2021According to the survey, it was released on June 2nd. Jama Internal Medicine. Previous studies have pointed to an increase in use among populations of over 65 in 2018, from 2.4% in 2015. Researchers also found marijuana use among high-income and elderly women with university education. “There have been significant changes in use according to demographic and socioeconomic factors,” said Joseph Paramer, senior author of the study and an associate professor of population health at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, in a statement. For example, seniors with an annual income of at least $75,000 had the lowest utilization rate in 2021, at 4.2%. However, by 2023, they had the highest prevalence at 9.1% compared to low-income groups. Additionally, use among older adults with university and graduate degrees was the highest in 2023 at 8.3% compared to 8.3%. Another important finding: Elderly people with two or more chronic illnesses are more likely to use marijuana than people with fewer health problems. Use among older adults in this group increased by 134.3% between 2021 and 2023. State where medical marijuana is legal has seen marijuana use in older adults, an increase of about 46% within the same time frame. Currently, the medical use of marijuana is legal in 39 states, three regions and the District of Columbia. “It is not surprising that use is becoming more and more common among people living in states that allow medical marijuana. “Interestingly, those with the highest income had the lowest prevalence of cannabis use in 2021, but by 2023, this group could have the highest prevalence and could indicate whether medical cannabis is available in consideration of costs,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aarp.org/health/drugs-supplements/rising-marijuana-use-in-older-adults/

