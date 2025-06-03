The research initiative at Brock University sheds light on the increased presence of black-legged mites in Niagara and the possibility of Lyme disease and other diseases being transmitted

Checking mites after being outdoors at this time of year is a routine practice, as hikers and dog walkers can prove. However, with the growing population of ticks across Ontario, Brock University researchers are trying to spread awareness about the dangers of these nasty vampires by monitoring local tick populations and testing pathogens that can spread the disease to humans and pets.

“Tick research is extremely difficult due to what a mysterious tick will look like,” says Nick Benton, PhD student of Biology (MSC '24). “It's important to study abundance and identify whether these mites are transmitting specific pathogens, and not only modelling exposure risks for larger communities, we look at trends on how the scope of these mites is expanding and risk of potential diseases.”

A team of researchers at Benton and Brock are currently gathering and testing mites found in six areas of Niagara. They are potentially targeting scapularis (commonly known as blacklegged dicks or deer ticks), which can potentially transmit the Lyme disease causative agent Borrelia burgdorferi. Black-leg mites have a two-year life cycle consisting of four stages: eggs, larvae, nymphs and adults.

Currently, nymphs and adults are active, and the team is particularly focused on sampling Nymphaltic. These mites are very small, transmit pathogens and become much more difficult to find on the body before they become a health risk.

“Imagine trying to find it in your body, as adults are the size of sesame seeds and nymphs are just the size of poppy seeds,” says Benton.

Fiona Hunter, a medical and veterinary entomologist at the block and a well-known expert on arthropods such as mosquitoes, says the research points to a clear expansion of mites populations throughout the state. A 2009 survey completed by former block student Kevin Leh (BSC '07, BA '10) showed that breast mites were actively present in only four of the 30 Ontario sites that were rated at the time. This increases exponentially.

“From 2009 until now, you can go almost anywhere in Niagara and pick up Ixodes scapularis, which is a major public health concern,” says Hunter, a professor of biological sciences. “We're expanding its scope with this fatal check. It started in southern Ontario, but expanding its scope towards the north.”

The evidence points out that climate change and temperature are one of the main factors behind population expansion, she says. “They also eat large groups like deer as their populations increase, so Ixode also grows scapularis populations,” adds Hunter. “They also link to the mouse population, because at the smallest life stage they eat mice. In a good year, if you have a lot of acorns, you have a lot of mice, and therefore a lot of deer mites.”

The good news is that the mites don't start feeding anytime soon, according to the team. Therefore, being vigilant and aware can prevent serious illnesses.

“It's important to get the mites out as soon as possible because the longer it feeds you, the more likely it will transmit the pathogen to the bloodstream,” says Benton. If the tick cannot be easily removed, he recommends removing it with a pair of forceps or tweezers. “The most important thing is to avoid damaging the mites by burning, suffocating or destroying them,” Benton says. “Get as close to Tick's head as possible, gently and slowly, slowly, remove as many mouse parts as possible and keep the mites intact.”

The team is also looking for American dog mites (the dermatological variabilis), groundhog tics (Ixodes cucucays), and other potential species that can transmit pathogens to humans and animals. Lyme disease is the most well-known disease from mites bites, but researchers in Hunter's lab test for other tick-borne pathogens as well.

Phagocytosis of anaplasma (anaplasmosis)

Babesia microti (babesiasis)

Pousanvirus (Pousanvirus disease)

Rickettsia rickettsii (Rocky Mountain spotted fever)

Borrelia bacteria (mites-borne fever)

Although these are much rarer than the pathogens that cause Lyme disease, their prevalence in North America is growing, Benton says.

“The diseases caused by these pathogens can cause serious symptoms and death if left untreated,” he adds. “We test these extra pathogens, so the community is aware of their existence and there is a risk of mites biting from that area.”

The study is expected to be completed mid-summer, along with plans to share the results with the community. “We want to translate knowledge and resources to the community to inform the potential risks of the environment,” Benton says. “I have a passion for studying insects and helping people. So I can combine my passion for studying arthropods with helping people through medical entomology through this work.”

