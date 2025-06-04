



Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Single administration of the long-acting antibody nilcevimab in infants may reduce hospitalization for bronchitis. This is the results of a study coordinated by the Roman campus, Sacred Heart University at the Catholic University, Agostino Gemeri IRCCS Polyclinic University Polyclinic, Catalonia (UPC), Catalonia, Children's Emergency Division, Leicester Royal Instruroy, and the University of Edinburgh. Developed to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infection, the drug is approved at the European level to protect infants in the first season of exposure to the virus. The work was published on Lancet Region Health – Yop Journal, researcher at Catholic University School of Medicine, specialist pediatrician, coordinated by a specialist pediatrician pediatrician at Fondazion Polinico Gemeri IRCCS. “For the first time now, real-world studies have analyzed the specific effects of nilcevimab by comparing European countries with different health policies. Where the drug was introduced between Catalonia (Spain), 2023-2024, and parts of the UK and Rome (Italy) were not adopted,” Buonsenso said. Bronchitis is an acute viral infection that affects the respiratory system, mainly in children under the age of 6 months, and is frequently present between November and March. It is often associated with respiratory syncytial virus infection (approximately 3 of the four cases). Respiratory failureespecially among children under 1 year old and babies under 6 months old. However, other viruses may also be causing it: metapnemovirus, coronavirus, line virus, adenovirus, influenza, parainfluenza virus. Infection is primarily caused by transmission through direct contact with the infected secretions. Data collected from 68 Catalan hospitals and five hospitals in the UK and Italy show clear results. In children under six months of Catalonia, hospitalizations for bronchitis were nearly half as compared to previous seasonal averages. Hospitalizations in emergency rooms of the same age group have also decreased significantly. In contrast, no significant reduction was manifested in other European centres where nilcevimab was not administered. The effects of this drug are less pronounced in older children (6-23 months), suggesting that the greatest efficacy is concentrated in the first few months of life. The authors also highlight the need for larger, internationally coordinated research to assess the economic sustainability of introducing nilcevimab on a large scale. This study represents an important step in assessing the actual effectiveness of new prevention strategies against RSV, and concludes that it is the first time comparing countries with different approaches to their implementation. detail:

Real-world impact of nilsevimab vaccination on respiratory disease on emergency department attendance and hospitalization between infants: a retrospective analysis of multinationality; Lancet Regional Health – Europe (2025). Provided by

Catholic Sacred Heart University





Quote: Bronchitis: Monoclonal Antibody Half-6 Monoclonal Antibody Hospitalization of Children under 6 Months (June 3, 2025) From June 3, 2025 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-06-bronchiolitis-monoclonal-antibody-halves-halves.html This document is subject to copyright. Apart from fair transactions for private research or research purposes, there is no part that is reproduced without written permission. Content is provided with information only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-06-bronchiolitis-monoclonal-antibody-halves-hospitalizations.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos