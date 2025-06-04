MIS-C patients will catch up with control with most measures within two years, data suggests

Two years after hospitalization for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), most patients had similar neurological and psychological test scores to control scores, but those admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and experienced a decrease in left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) tend to have a reduced executive function (higher levels of thinking skills). study Released yesterday Jama Network Open.

Researchers at Boston Children's Hospital led the study of 59 pediatric patients diagnosed between August 2020 and August 2021, as well as 36 siblings, semi-siblings, or cousins ​​who served as controls. The team conducted interviews, investigations, neuropsychological assessments and neurological examinations 6-12 months and 18-24 months after patients were released from hospitals in the US or Canada. Participants were between 5 and 20 years of age at the time of release.

The research has become a Follow up One of the same group held in 2021 and 2022 included 86% of those participants.

“Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare, but potentially life-threatening complication of SARS-Cov-2 infection,” the authors write. “Inflammation and multigut dysfunction are characteristics that include acute neurological symptoms such as altered mental state, seizures and neuroinflammation.”

Less anxiety and improves sleep in the second year

In the second year, outcomes for patients with MIS-C were comparable to control results, but somatic symptoms such as headache and stomach pain (children's behavioral rating scales were increased. [BASC-3] Mean somatic scores, 52.1 vs. 46.5, respectively. Mean difference, 5.2). Patient scores for MIS-C were superior in follow-up than initial trends, which are trends not seen in controls.

Of the 13 children with MIS-C (62%) who underwent abnormal nerve testing in their first year, eight had normal results by their second year. Among MIS-C patients, high severity of hospitalized disease was associated with worse executive functioning at the second year of the Enforcement Institute (no -7.3 points per ICU admission;

Comparing the second and first year, executive function scores improved in patients with MIS-C (mean difference in NIH listsort working memory test, 6.0 and delis-kaplan executive function system color word interference switching subtest, 1.1).

Reflecting less internalizing symptoms in the MIS-C group (differences in BASC-3 internalizing problems, -3.6), reflecting less anxiety, depression, and somatization in the second year. [PedsQL] Mean difference in generic core scale, 4.7), and sleep disorders were reduced (patient-reported outcome measurement information system [PROMIS] Mean difference in sleep disorders, -3.1).

Of the 13 MIS-C patients undergoing abnormal neurological examinations in their first year and reviewed in their second year, five still contained abnormal findings, primarily motor skills.

Parental stress associated with child behavior

There are fewer MIS-C patients than controls (26% vs 11%, appetite, 16% vs 0%, sleep, 33% vs 6%, cognitive, 29% vs 6%, mood, 28% vs 14%), respectively). Beck Youth Inventory's anxiety and self-concept scores were comparable between MIS-C patients and controls, as were total sleep and activity scores.

New data from the second year, including sleep and daily activities, and parent and child mental health, suggested that greater daily activities were linked to a reduction in parent-reported somatic symptoms (average difference in somatization for BASC-3, -0.8).

“While the incidence of MIS-C is declining, we expect cases to continue to occur in connection with increased COVID-19 activity, particularly among unvaccinated and immunized children,” the study author wrote.

“Participants with MIS-C improved neurological and psychological outcomes during the testing interval and were performed as well as most measurement controls by the second year follow-up,” they added. “These findings suggest that these concerns may improve over time.”

Related ExplanationChristine Gilliams, MD, of Washington University School of Medicine, said the study emphasized the importance of monitoring patients more than one year after hospital release, and for children's hospital follow-up programs to understand post-hospital complications and outcomes, and understanding that MIS-C is a multifactorial condition.

“Their study shows that MIS-C post-hospital recovery is a long game to play,” she writes. “The extended follow-up time frame and attention to sleep, activity and family well-being are key to ensuring that children return to pre-hospital life wherever possible.”