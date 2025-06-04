A 3-year exercise programme improves colon cancer survival rate





Share on Pinterest A new study shows that a three-year exercise programme improved colon cancer survival after treatment. Mapodile/Getty Images Researchers report that the three-year exercise program helped improve survival rates for people treated for colon cancer.

Experts say the findings can be helpful if doctors recommend exercise as part of their post-cancer regimen.

They note that this study may be particularly useful in patients under the age of 50. This is an age group where the incidence of colon cancer is increasing. Exercise helps people treated for colon cancer improve their long-term potential for survival. That is the conclusion of the new research presented in 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. In their study, the researchers concluded that the three-year exercise programme improved survival and kept the disease at bay among colon cancer patients. They recommended that cancer centres and insurance companies consider making exercise coaching a new standard of care for those treated for colon cancer. Experts who were not involved in this study say this is important. “This is the most rigorous assessment of the role of regular exercise in colon cancer survivors to date. Previously, data on the importance of exercise in colorectal cancer survivors was generated from preclinical models or observational studies,” he said. Katherine Van RuneMD, Professor of Clinical Medicine in the Department of Gastroenterological Oncology at the University of California, San Francisco, and Director of the Global Cancer Program at the UCSF Herendiller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Athletics is particularly exciting, regardless of age, race or socioeconomic status, as they are low-cost, low-risk, and accessible to all patients,” Van Loon told Healthline. “The study was very well done and produced meaningful results,” he added. Niresh VolaMD, hematologist and medical oncologist, and medical director of the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center. “The disease-free survival aspect is really important,” he told Healthline.

For their research, researchers followed 889 people with treatable colon cancer at 55 centres in Canada, Australia, the UK, France, Israel, and the US. The survey period was conducted from 2009 to 2024, with a median follow-up period of almost 8 years. Half of the study participants were given information to promote fitness and nutrition. The other half worked with fitness coaches. They met with the coach every two weeks for a year and monthly for the next two years. Researchers reported that people with coaches are more active than those given only health education information. They also stated in the five-year follow-up mark that 80% of the athletic group were disease-free compared to 74% of the information group. Eight years later, the overall survival rate for the exercise group was 90%, compared to 83% for the information group. The researchers collected blood samples from study participants and helped them determine why exercise is cancer prevention. Some possibilities include improving insulin treatment and strengthening the immune system. “I can now clearly tell patients who have been treated for colon cancer about the very important things about exercise,” says Vora. “This research is invaluable.” Alpapatel The doctoral degree is Senior Vice President of Population Science at the American Cancer Society (ACS), and told Healthline that the study provides additional evidence that regular exercise improves cancer survival rates, particularly colon cancer rates. “Indirect evidence from many different studies over the years supports that regular exercise is beneficial for improving overall survival and in alleviating many symptoms and side effects of cancer and its related treatments,” Patel said.

It is also the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and the fourth leading cause of women in the US. Colon cancer is often curable if caught up in the early stages. Treatments include surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Symptoms of colon cancer include: Changes in intestinal habits

Blood in the stool

Convulsions or abdominal pain

Fatigue, weakness Eat more plant-based foods

Eat red and processed meat

Reduction Alcohol consumption

Avoid smoking

Weight management

I exercise every day

Experts have raised concerns in recent years about the increased incidence of colon cancer among young adults. Incidence rate Of the US adults under 50 years of age, jumped from less than five cases per 100,000 in 1994 to 100,000 cases per 100,000 cases in 2021 Colon cancer is now Major Cause Cancer deaths in US adults ages 20-49. Young adults tend to have a more aggressive form of illness. Experts say that potential reasons for the increase include low-quality diets. obesity Decreased rates and physical activity. This increase has led to several organizations changing their recommendations Screening for colon cancernow suggests that people will start regular screenings at age 45. Some physicians recommend regular screening by age 45 if an individual has a family history of colon cancer or if such a condition is present. Inflammatory bowel disease It can increase your risk of colon cancer. Van Loon said new research into exercise could be particularly useful for younger adults. “Our survivor population is always asking, 'What else can we do?' After their usual cancer treatments have been completed,” she pointed out. “In particular, young patients with colon cancer face disproportionate disruptions in many ways. [of] Their young people are alive. Diagnosis of cancer at a young age often causes a true inflection point, and many people seek to pursue healthy lifestyles after diagnosis of colon cancer. ” Patel noted that effective strategies combined with treatment to increase survival after diagnosis are “very important to reduce the burden of cancer and preterm birth.” Van Rune added that early screening should also be a priority. “Screening is the most important way to avoid a diagnosis of colon cancer,” she said. “Colonoscopy is a very effective method for preventing and detecting colon cancer in the early stages. For patients who do not want to pursue colonoscopy, other forms of morphology Screening for colon cancer It is available for use such as stool-based testing and CT colonography. ”

