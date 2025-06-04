New research shows that AI can find hidden signs of mammograms in years before breast cancer develops, offering hope for tailored screening and life-saving actions.

study: Artificial Intelligent Algorithms for the Detection of Asymptomatic Breast Cancer. Image credit: Blue Planet Earth/Shutterstock

A recent study published in Jama Network Openresearchers evaluated whether commercially available artificial intelligence (AI) tools originally developed for breast cancer detection could utilize screening mammograms to estimate the risk of future breast cancer development several years before clinical diagnosis. They used a cohort study consisting of almost 350,000 screening tests from 116,495 women to generate AI-based cancer detection scores assessed as a proxy for subsequent breast cancer risk rather than a direct diagnosis.

The findings revealed that the AI ​​algorithm assigned a higher cancer detection score to breast cancer that later developed breast cancer, even 4-6 years before clinical diagnosis, compared to breasts that did not develop breast cancer. This suggests that commercial AI tools may help identify women at high risk of developing breast cancer well before diagnosis, providing a pathway for more personalized, risk-based screening and early intervention.

background

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women, accounting for almost 25% of all female malignant tumors (2.3 million new cases, 2022) and accounting for more than 670,000 deaths per year. Routine mammography-based screening represents the primary line of defense against breast cancer-related morbidity and mortality, and significantly improves patient survival with early detection of malignant conditions and subsequent timely treatment.

Unfortunately, traditional mammography screening methodologies are susceptible to confusion in accuracy and reliability and rely heavily on the subjective expertise of human reviewers (radiologists). Furthermore, traditional screening techniques fail to identify breast cancer malignant tumors that occur during screening, resulting in delayed detection and associated clinical and socioeconomic disadvantages.

Recent advances in commercially available artificial intelligence (AI) tools have enabled radiologists to produce breast and test-level neoplastic scores, and have used the microvariability of mammograms to help clinicians assess their breast cancer risk early and more accurately.

Previous studies hypothesized that AI could use asymptomatic mammography features to predict future breast cancer incidence, but in this large study, we scientifically evaluated that hypothesis using a national screening program cohort.

About the research

In this study, we evaluated the predictive accuracy, overall performance, and reliability of commercial AI tools in estimating future breast cancer risk from patient-derived mammogram data. This study employs a retrospective cohort design and adheres to the enhanced reporting of observational studies in the Epidemiology (STROBE) guidelines.

Study data were obtained from the Cancer Registry of the Norwegian Breast Screen Norwegian Program. [MLO] and Craniocaudal [CC] (Predicted to exceed 680,000 Norwegian women (ages 50-69) between 2004 and 2018). Participants were required to present at least three scans. Each was independently evaluated using both traditional (radiologist double reads) and AI-based screening approaches.

The AI ​​tool used in this study (Insight MMG, version 1.1.7.2) was obtained in collaboration with Lunit Inc., but the latter had no access to the research data or impact on methodology or outcomes. The algorithm screens mammograms and provides participant-specific continuous cancer detection scores (range = 0-100), suggesting a higher risk of breast cancer. In this study, these scores, including absolute differences between the two breasts, accessed consecutive mammograms and compared them with traditional radiologist assessments, as well as how these scores could be tracked in subsequent breast cancer diagnosis.

Survey results

After excluding incomplete data or insufficient mammograms and insufficient follow-up for participants, data from 116,495 participants were exposed to subsequent analysis. Women with breast cancer had significantly higher mean pre-diagnosis-to-breast scores before diagnosis, with more absolute differences compared to cancer-free women. For example, among women who developed screen-detected cancer, the average AI scores for affected breasts were 19.2, 30.8, and 82.7 in the first, second and third study rounds, respectively. In contrast, healthy participants reported average AI scores of 9.5, 8.2, and 5.0 in the same study round.

In contrast, women without a breast cancer diagnosis during the study period averaged AI scores of 7.1, 6.7, and 6.4, respectively. Sensitivity analysis confirmed these findings, highlighting the robustness of AI predictions. Importantly, research authors should note that these findings suggest that AI tools may allow for the identification of women at increased risk 4-6 years before breast cancer diagnosis, allowing supplemental screening or more frequent monitoring to be considered. This study compared the discriminatory performance of AI tools (AUCS) with established clinical risk calculators such as Tyrer-Cuzick and BCRAT models, and found that AI scores provide similar or better discrimination for short-term risk estimation.

However, it is important to note that AI algorithms did not “diagnose” cancer many years ago, but rather show increased risk based on imaging capabilities. This study does not provide evidence that early AI-based risk identification directly leads to improved patient survival or reduced economic costs. Such claims remain hypothetical and require further research.

Conclusion

This large population-based study shows that commercially available AI tools for breast cancer detection can identify subtle mammography features several years before breast cancer diagnosis and support a potential role in risk-based screening strategies. Nevertheless, some limitations must be acknowledged: retrospective design, evaluation of a single commercial AI algorithm, and largely homogenous (mostly Caucasian) populations. The authors highlight the need for further validation in more diverse populations and prospective studies to determine the optimal clinical integration of AI-based risk assessments. Future research should examine these results across diverse populations and aim to effectively integrate AI risk assessments into standard clinical practice.