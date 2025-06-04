



Top Line: Four clinical tissues have jointly released clinical advice with evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle interventions to enhance glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) treatment outcomes for obesity. Methodology: A group of experts, consisting of multiple clinical and research areas, evaluated the literature to identify practical nutrition priorities and other lifestyle interventions related to GLP-1 treatment of obesity.

Based on the group's findings, the Obesity Association, the American School of Lifestyle Medicine, the American Nutrition Society, and the Obesity Medicine Association simultaneously announced “Nutritional Priorities Supporting GLP-1 Therapy for Obesity.”

Consensus-based clinical advice reflects interdisciplinary collaboration that helps clinicians support patients receiving GLP-1 treatment with evidence-based nutrition and behavioral strategies. remove: The expert group found that GLP-1 reduces body weight by 5% to 18% in the trial, with a slightly less effectiveness in real-world analysis, and multiple clinical benefits.

Challenges include side effects, particularly gastrointestinal (GI). Nutrition deficiency due to a decrease in calories. Muscle and bone loss; low long-term compliance and subsequent weight recovery. It's as low cost as it's high cost.

The group recommended eight priorities to address the challenge. (1) Patient-centered treatment begins. (2) Careful baseline nutritional assessment. (3) Management of GI side effects, (4) Individualized, nutritious, minimally processed foods. (5) Prevention of micronutrient deficiency. (6) Proper protein intake and strength training to maintain lean mass. (7) Use good diets to maximize weight loss. (8) promote other lifestyle changes in activities, sleep, mental stress, substance use, and social connections to maximize long-term success. "Medical therapy for obesity and lifestyle changes is available," Dr. Marc-Andre Cornier, president of the Obesity Association, said in a press release that accompanied it. "This guidance places a nutrition roadmap to help providers support patients on sustainable and lasting weight loss journeys. It is an important contribution to the literature on the incorporation of lifestyle interventions into obesity care, highlighting the importance of nutrition regarding quality of life." The clinical consultation, led by the advisory chair of DRPH Dariush Mozaffarian, Tufts University in Boston, was published simultaneously in obesity, American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, and The pillar of obesity. The recommendations are based on literature review and consensus between expert group members. Mozaffarian reported research funding for the National Institutes of Health, the East Bay Community Foundation's Kaiser Permanente Fund, the National Chain Drugstore Foundation, Google Health, and the Rockefeller Foundation. Scientific Advisory Board, Beren Therapeutics, Brightseed, Calibrate, Elysium Health, Filtricine, Humanco, Instacart Health, January Inc., Wndrhlth; Science Consulting, Amazon Health; Calibration and Franco's Equity. Uptodart royalty chapter.

