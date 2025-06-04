



Posted: June 4, 2025 A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that using immunotherapy with chemotherapy before lung cancer surgery reduces the risk of cancer returning and improving patient long-term survival. Results of the Phase 3 clinical trial published in New England Journal of Medicine, today [Wednesday, 4th June 2025] Patients with lung cancer who received the immunotherapeutic drug nivolumab showed improved long-term survival compared to patients who received only chemotherapy in the 5 years after completion of treatment, along with standard chemotherapy before surgery. Professor Patrick Forde Trinity St James Cancer Institute (TSJCI), Trinity College Dublin School of Medicine The findings were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting held in Chicago over the weekend. Leaded by Professor Forde Checkmate 816 Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a trial that enrolls 358 patients worldwide diagnosed with the most common type of lung cancer, is at the stage where it can be removed by surgically. However, more than 50% of patients with stage 2 or 3 lung cancer will eventually develop cancer recurrence despite undergoing surgery. Immunotherapeutics, particularly those that block receptors, called PD-1, have led to improved survival in patients with advanced cancer by seducing tumors into the patient's immune system. However, no studies have shown long-term benefits to this treatment that can help cure early lung cancer. Early in his career as an oncologist at Johns Hopkins in the US, Professor Forde led the first clinical trial of immunotherapy (neoadjuvant therapy) prior to lung cancer surgery, published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2018. The study showed that of the 20 patients who underwent surgery after two immunotherapy, almost half of the patients had little or no cancer at the time of surgery. In a previous report of Checkmate 816 Lung cancer patients who received immunotherapy along with chemotherapy before the trial, were more likely to have completely eliminated cancer by the time of surgery and had a lower rate of cancer recurrence. Added immunotherapy did not increase side effects, but it worked well with general surgery. These findings have led to approval of neoadjuvant nivolumab and chemotherapy in several countries around the world, including standard treatments for eligible patients in Ireland. The latest update from trial patients who received immunotherapy showed that patients who received chemotherapy before surgery were about 10% more likely to live at five years than those who had just received chemotherapy. Of the 24% of patients treated with non-surgical immunotherapy and chemotherapy known as pathological complete responses, patients had not died of lung cancer for five years. Professor Forde is co-led with international clinical trials held in Ireland at TSJCI, Beaumont, Galway and Maternal and Child Hospital, aimed to further improve outcomes for patients undergoing surgery. Some results from this study were published again this week in honor Natural Medicine journal. in NeoCoast-2 exam , In addition to standard chemoimmunotherapy, patients who received a new treatment called antibody drug conjugate (ADC) before surgery are likely to have no remaining cancers that are viable at the time of surgery, suggesting that this additional treatment can further improve outcomes. Professor Forde I said: “Immunotherapy has helped many patients with stage 4 lung cancer live longer with quality of life. Until recently, there were no new treatments that could increase the likelihood of treatment after lung cancer surgery. It is important that the use of chemotherapy before lung cancer surgery is used to supplement patients in order to reduce the risk of cancer and improve long-term survival. We are pleased to help expand clinical trial options for patients in Ireland.” In 2024, Professor Forde joined the Trinity St. James's Cancer Institute (TSJCI) as Professor of Clinical Immunococcus at Patrick Prendergast. The position was founded through philanthropy from Dr. Stanley Keck, a Trinity alumnus and former commander of the university. Working with colleagues in Ireland, Professor Forde's goal is to improve state-of-the-art cancer clinical trials in patients You can read the paper: Survival by neoadjuvant nivolumab 3 and chemotherapy in lung cancer It is published on New England Journal of Medicine At the following link: www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmoa2502931

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tcd.ie/news_events/top-stories/featured/immunotherapy-before-surgery-improves-lung-cancer-survival-in-global-clinical-trial-/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos