If you go too far with your diet, it can have a serious impact on your mental health. Too much calorie reduction can be associated with worse depressive symptoms, new research suggests. a Research published on Tuesday In the journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health examined data from over 28,000 adults from National Health and Nutrition Surveyparticipants were investigated for dietary quality and depressive symptoms. People who followed calorie-restricted diets, especially those who considered by men and those with body mass index. Data showed that overweight was more likely to cause more symptoms of depression. The quality of the food was also important. People who reported more about diets Super positive foodrefined carbohydrates, saturated fats, processed meats, sweets are more likely to report higher levels Depression and people who ate more Mediterranean style meal The risk of depression was generally low, the study showed. “The findings suggest that it involves an overly restrictive or unbalanced diet, especially for those who have already experienced weight-related stress and challenges,” said Dr. Venkat Butt, a clinician researcher and psychiatrist with the University of Toronto's interventional psychiatry program. Instead, BHAT suggests, “Choosing balanced, sustainable dietary changes that meet nutritional needs and consider the psychological effects of individuals may help minimize potential negative effects on mood.” Different findings from previous research There are a few limitations to consider when looking at the results. The design of this study can be relevant and calorie restriction does not necessarily cause an increase in symptoms of depression, Bhat said. Additionally, the study examines people's dietary patterns and leaves room for error, says Dr. Kary Woodruff, director of Associate Professor (Lecturer) in the Coordinated Masters' Degree Program at the University of Utah's Faculty of Nutrition and Integrated Physiology. She was not involved in the research. “When I might actually be in a calorie surplus, I could think I was on a calorie restricted diet. There is no way to test participants' calorie restriction status,” Woodruff said. This study is large and controlled for other factors that can promote the association found, but their findings contrast to the results of Previous research into the topics of calorie restriction and depression, Bhat said. Other studies have found that diets with calorie restriction reduce depressive symptoms, according to Dr. Joanna Keeler, a postdoctoral researcher at King's College London. Keiler was not involved in this study. One difference is previous research 2023 Paper The Keeler co-authored to study restrictive diets supervised by medical professionals. “Therefore, these findings may reflect that an unsupervised diet that can cause nutritional deficiency may not be good for depressive symptoms,” Keeler said. More research and randomized controlled trials may be needed to fully understand how dieting affects mental health, Bhat said. If restrictions can affect depression There are several reasons why calorie restriction seen in the latest research is linked to negative mental health effects. Previous studies, including Keeler, found that low-calorie diets that resulted in weight loss in people classified as overweight or obese were associated with reduced depression symptoms. It could be due to physiological changes, increased physical mobility, or increased positive social feedback, Keeler said. “Embing on a calorie-restricted diet without experiencing weight loss or experiencing 'weight cycling' may not cause improvement in depression, and on top of that, it can cause an individual to become frustrated and discouraged, leading to an increase in depression,” Keeler said in an email. If calories are too limited or your diet does not provide enough nutrients, Keeler added, physical processes that can lead to fatigue, sleep problems and difficulty in focusing can be disrupted. Extreme diet patterns are also associated with increased anxiety and a higher risk of eating disorders, Woodruff said. “The key is to look into what is restricted. Focusing on following healthy eating patterns that support mild to moderate calorie restriction can improve depressive symptoms and mood, but extreme behavior can worsen mental, emotional and physical health,” she said in an email. Find the balance How people respond to diet varies from person to person, and the findings of the study highlight the need to consider personalized dietary recommendations and psychological factors, in addition to physical health, Bhat said. There are so many contrasting advice when it comes to nutrition, what is the best approach for your own nutrition, Keeler recommends opinions from medical professionals before starting your weight loss efforts. Natalie Mokari, a nutritionist in Charlotte, North Carolina, said that if you want to lose weight, focusing too much on heavy calorie restriction may not be the most sustainable option. Instead, she recommends small changes to move towards a more balanced lifestyle. Start by watching your meal, Mokari said. Do your plates have protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, fiber and nutrients through fruits and vegetables? First prioritize the addition of the nutrition you need, then see if there are any elements you don't need anymore, she said. Perhaps if you eat from all food groups and slow down your meals, you will realize that you don't need to grab a second help. “Whether you lose weight, improving your diet can significantly improve your overall health and quality of life,” Woodruff said. “Think about working with a registered dietitian to understand what healthy eating patterns look like for you.”

