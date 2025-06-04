



Washington, DC, June 4, 2025 (PAHO) – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recently published Alerts Depending on cases of rising (pertussis) in the Americas region. PAHO is calling on the country to step up epidemiological surveillance, closely monitor child vaccination compensation, and take immediate steps to close the vaccination gap, particularly between children under the age of 1 and under the age of 5. Abdominal bacteria are a highly infectious respiratory infection caused by the pertussis of Voldeterra, and pertussis spreads to respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It starts with a mild fever, a watery nose, and a cough, then proceeds to a hard cough fit, followed by a high-pitched “hoop” sound as you inhal. The disease is particularly dangerous for infants who may face serious complications or death. In 2025, seven countries in the Americas, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, the US, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru, reported 14,201 cases and 93 deaths. In 2024, the region reported 43,751 preliminary totals. However, there were over 4,139 cases in 2023 and over 3,283 cases in 2022. This revival is not limited to the US as global pertussis cases are also on the rise. An average of 170,000 cases were reported each year between 2010 and 2019. During the Covid-19 pandemic, cases fell to 29,000 in 2021, but rebounded to over 158,000 in 2023. In five of the seven countries with outbreaks and available data, coverage of the third dose of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) vaccine (DTP) in 2024 was below Paho's recommended 95%. Regional coverage for the first (DTP1) and third (DTP3) fell to historic lows of 87% and 81% in 2021, and recovered to 90% and 88% in 2023. PAHO achieves and maintains coverage of at least 95% of the three DTP series for children under the age of 1, ensures booster doses throughout childhood and adolescence, and encourages pregnant healthcare workers to vaccinate outbreak areas and newborns.

