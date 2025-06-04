



Researchers created “mosquito stds” to stop nasty pests from spreading malaria to humans. A team of researchers, including entomologists at the University of Maryland, came up with a fatal fungal infection specifically designed for mosquitoes that are not harmful to humans. When mosquitoes mate, the male transmits the infection to the female mosquito. Women spread malaria to humans. “It's essentially an arms race between mosquitoes and the United States,” Raymond St. Leger, a prominent university professor of entomology at the University of Maryland, said in a statement. “We need to continually develop new and creative ways to fight against them, as they continue to adapt to what we create.” In the trial, 90% of the mosquitoes in women who had an STD died two weeks after mating. The findings may be beneficial in places where mosquitoes are adapted to antimalarial drugs, researchers said they are focusing on how pests can quickly adapt to control methods. “What is particularly promising about this fungus is that it works in existing mosquito behaviors, not against natural habits,” St. Leger said in a statement. “Unlike pesticides and other chemical control methods that mosquitoes can develop resistance, this method uses the mosquito's own biology to supply the regulatory agent.” Researchers said male mosquitoes carrying the fungus can send it up to 24 hours after the initial exposure. That is to say, it is possible to release strains of fungi into the environment, and mosquitoes will continue to spread the fungus through multiple mating encounters. “Mosquitoes are the deadliest animals in the world. They are believed to have killed half of all humans who have lived to date by transmitting the disease,” St. Leger said in a statement. “Being able to quickly and effectively eliminate mosquitoes can save people all over the world.”

