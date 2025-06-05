It's a stroke that has more Canadians survive. And here's the reason





Niagara Health is taking bold steps to become a national leader in stroke care. The organization is currently pursuing a stroke distinction from Accreditation Canada. This well-known designation recognizes hospitals that provide the highest standard of acute and inpatient stroke rehabilitation services. Participation in the Stroke Distinction program highlights NH's commitment to excellence and innovation. It also brings together valuable inputs from stroke survivors, caregivers, patient partners, and Central Southern Regional Stroke Programs to ensure continuous improvement in care. NH is also working with partners such as Hamilton Health Science, Hotel Dew Shaver and Waterloo Regional Health Network to differentiate integrated strokes. This rigorous and sophisticated program recognizes the excellence of acute and inpatient rehabilitation services that provide specialized stroke care. “Stroke distinctions instill confidence in patients, primary care physicians and communities to know how to care for the care they need in a timely manner,” said Leanne Kent, District Stroke Program Manager at Niagara Health. “Timely care is important for stroke. Time is the brain. We build this system together and will continue to be evaluated by Accreditation Canada. Not only does Niagara Health lead care, it also pushes the boundaries of stroke research. Since launching its Neurology Research Program at the Niagara Health Knowledge Institute in 2023, NH has become one of Canada's only community hospitals actively participating in stroke clinical trials. This means that patients in the community will have access to the latest innovations in stroke care. As stroke survival rates rise and prevention efforts gain momentum, Canadians have more reasons to feel hope than ever before. With community hospitals like NH leading the claims for care, research and certification, the future of stroke treatment is bright and at home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.niagarahealth.on.ca/site/news/2025/06/05/more-canadians-are-surviving-strokes–and-heres-why The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos