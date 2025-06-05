



Animal and human studies suggest that levels of taurine may be responsible for low levels of aging, leading to debate about whether taurine is a biomarker of aging. Currently, comprehensive studies containing longitudinal data from humans, monkeys, and mice show that levels of taurine in the blood do not drop consistently with age, and that levels of taurine differ more dramatically depending on factors unique to each individual than based on aging. These results lead to the conclusion of the study's author, Maria Fernandez, and her colleagues.”Effectiveness of Taurine supplementation to delay aging-related conditions or to broadly treat aging-related conditions may be context-dependent. “The micronutrient taurine is one of the most abundant amino acids in animals and is recognized for its widespread biological role and potential health benefits. Sciencewhich showed that the levels of taurine in the blood decrease with age of the organism studied, and that taurine supplementation may slow this process and improve healthy lifespan. These and other results also prompted discussions about whether taurine levels could potentially provide a blood base. Biomarkers Because of aging. To qualify as a true biomarker of aging, taurine must certainly change with diverse populations and age over time. Ideally, it is proven by longitudinal data. Previous studies, based primarily on cross-sectional data, have led to conflicting findings about how levels of taurine in the blood change with age, according to Fernandez and their new paper. This past work, the construction of Fernandez et al. Comprehensive longitudinal and transverse analyses of taurine levels were performed in three different large human cohorts, rhesus monkeys, and mice across a wide range of age groups. They found that circulating taurine levels remained stable or increased with the age of healthy individuals, and variations in taurine levels were influenced by individual differences, diet, gender, and species rather than aging themselves. The findings also revealed that the association between taurine and functional indicators of health, such as muscle strength and weight, differed depending on the context and species. The findings did not consistently support the causal relationship between taurine decline and aging. Based on these findings, Fernandez et al. We conclude that taurine is not a reliable biomarker of aging and that its potential as an anti-aging therapy is more likely to be context-specific than universal. sauce: American Association for Science Progress (AAAS) Journal Reference: Fernandez, me et al. (2025) Is taurine aging biomarker? Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adl2116.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250605/Study-challenges-taurine-as-a-biomarker-of-aging.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

