



Harmony needs to be improved to work with various MRI scanners and various diseases The algorithm has considerable promise in addressing the critical issues of variation among MR scanners, according to Sven Haller, MD, MSC, neuroradiologist and medical director at Imagery Medical Cordevin (CIMC) in Geneva, Switzerland. In an editorial accompanying this study, Dr. Haller said it is very common for patients to have baseline and follow-up images of different MR scanners for a variety of reasons, including various imaging facilities and upgrades to MR systems. “If there are subtle changes such as subtle atrophy in the early stages of a neurodegenerative disease, such as dementia, then questions arise as to whether such changes are realistic or biased due to differences in scanners,” he said. “If the differences between these scanners can be removed by harmony tools, that's very helpful.” Dr. Haller said the Holy Grail of Image Harmony is a tool that eliminates scanner-related variability alone, while maintaining full disease-related variability. Tools to eliminate disease-related variability can do more harm than good, he added. “This potential pitfall is very obvious, but measuring and avoiding it is very challenging and complicated,” he commented. “There's certainly no easy solution.” “Unlocking scanner-related variability completely from disease-related variability is difficult to say the least, and cutting-edge methods can't provide that,” Archetti added. “The novelty of our study was that disease-related variability was better conserved than other approaches, but of course there is plenty of room for improvement in this objective.” Although the study focused on the spectrum of Alzheimer's disease, researchers predict that new methods are valuable for common cognitive impairments. They also expect this approach to be applicable to patients with mental disorders, but further research will be needed for patients with other neurological symptoms, especially those whose brain is affected by large lesions and other major structural modifications. “Local experiments are about testing the generalizability of the model with other forms of dementia or other neurological diseases and fine-tune the model for a particular case,” Archetti said. “If there is a possibility and need for such improvement, we will certainly take on this challenge.” For more information Access Radiology: Artificial Intelligence study, “Machine learning models for harmonizing volumetric brain MRI data for quantitative neuroradiological assessment of Alzheimer's diseaseand related commentary, “Variations in machine learning MRI volumes to harmonize brain capacity variability: Why and method. ” Please read before RSNA News A story about brain imaging:

