



Heading into the hottest month of the year, Arlington says water safety is the best. It's been three years since we implemented the Bakari Williams protocol. The 3-year-old died after being caught in Naegleria Fowleri, known as the brain-eating amoeba, when he visited the city's Splashpad. “When water is unconcerned, when the water is untreated, when the temperature starts to rise and the water is heated, it creates a ripe environment for this brain-eating amoeba to grow,” said Attorney Stephen Stewart. Stewart represented Bakari's parents when the city brought about $600,000 improvements that it said would ensure that public pools and splash pads were properly chlorinated. However, on Thursday, supporters reminded individuals that they must also follow safety protocols. The CDC has announced that a Texas woman has signed up for Amoeba after using nasal irrigation with contaminated water from an RV last year. That's a lesson that Lily Avan's parents learned the difficult methods. “It was a complete shock,” said her mother, Rashi Avan. “Yeah, because you've heard of it, but you thought it wouldn't happen to you,” her father, John Clawson, added. On Labor Day weekend in 2019, parents said their sweet, cheeky 10-year-old was swimming in the brazos near their Wako home. That's what my family did. However, five days later, Lily complained of a headache. She developed a fever. The next morning, Avan discovers that her daughter is not responding. Lily was distracted to cook a Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, where she decided that a spine tap had signed Amoeba. “Then they said it was 99%, which is fatal. They started administering the drug,” Avant said. “We never could talk to her again,” Clauson said. As of 2023, the CDC reported 164 cases. Only four are known to survive. The ameba enters through the nose. It thrives in warm freshwater and can also be found in chlorinated pools and contaminated tap water. On Thursday, the agency urged anyone using nose irrigation tools like Neti Pots to do so only with distilled, sterilized or cooled tap water. Lily's parents encourage people to know what their symptoms are and take simple precautions. “We don't want people to leave the lake or have fun. We just want to educate them, and if we're going to wear a life jacket, wear a nose plug, put our heads on the water, stuff our noses while we're swimming,” Clawson said. In the wake of her death, Lily's parents worked together to advocate with other families. Kyle cares about Ameba's perception. 7-year-old Kyle Lewis passed away in 2010 after signing with Amoeba while swimming in freshwater Texas. The CDC reports a rare number of cases, but supporters believe that some people have not been reported because early symptoms mimic meningitis or the flu.

