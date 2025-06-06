The Ohio Department of Health recommends that you be careful of mites and mosquitoes





Ohio – You've probably heard us speak in the last few weeks Midge Many times, and now you will hear more about mosquitoes and mites. “As the weather warms up in recent weeks, mites and mosquitoes have become more active here in Ohio. These are not just pests, they can carry a variety of diseases,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said. On Thursday, Vanderhoff held a press conference where he urged people to take necessary steps to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and mites, so they won't be exposed to the West Nile virus, which mosquitoes tend to carry. Lyme disease is just as serious and can infect humans through mites bites. Vanderhoff noted the rise in cases across the state. “Lyme disease was a rare thing in Ohio. In the early 1990s, ODH reported a dozen cases overall, compared to 2023, when it reported more than 1,300 cases or when it reported last year when the number rose to over 1,700,” Vanderhoff said. Figures revealed last month show that so far this year there have been 154 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in Ohio. Meanwhile, another tick-borne disease, with dozens of cases in Ohio in a year, finds rocky mountains. It does not affect most people, but it can lead to serious illness. “Providers need to put this on the radar for patients with different constellations of symptoms, and this should also start to consider this diagnosis in Ohio, which has not previously been considered,” Vanderhoff said. If you are planning on spending time outside, make sure you wear the right clothes. Wear insect repellents, avoid areas with mites and mosquitoes, and avoid checking for mites when they enter. We will follow Do you want me to continue following the story? Please let us know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/local-news/ohio-health-department-advises-caution-around-ticks-mosquitoes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos