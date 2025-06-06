



photograph: 123rf Prominent Professor Paul Moughan of the Riddet Institute is an expert on everything related to proteins. The Riddet Institute is a center of research excellence (core) focusing on basic and advanced food research. It is hosted by Massey University in Palmerston North Campus. Dr. Moughan answers some questions from Country life team. What is protein? Protein is a very important component for the human body. It is the heart of physical function and therefore of nutrition. We get protein from the foods we eat – we need amino acids, which are components of protein, not the protein itself. When you eat protein, it is broken down into amino acids and absorbed. There are nine essential amino acids. Some foods can easily supply all nine of these amino acids, while others may be lacking in one of their essential amino acids. Follow Country Life Apple Podcast, Spotify, iheart Or wherever you get your podcast. How much protein do you need? Is there anything that's too much protein? The amount of protein required depends on the person's age and weight. The average adult needs about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Therefore, people weighing 80kg need approximately 65g of protein per day. Again, it comes back to the quality of proteins and amino acids you can get from it. You may need more to get the same benefits from low-quality proteins. Also, more protein is required as you age – about 1.5g compared to 0.8g. Generally, there's not too much protein for most people.

photograph: supply Are all protein sources equal? What should people keep in mind in supermarkets? There are big differences in proteins. Consumer information is pretty poor. Looking at the protein content on the product's label is a good starting point, but it doesn't speak to protein quality. As a general rule, animal-based proteins – milk, dairy-based proteins, eggs, meat, fish – are all very high quality. They have all the amino acids you need, and they are very digestible and very available. Soy-based foods such as tofu and tempeh are also of high quality. Peas and beans tend to have a higher protein level, but they are not always of high quality. Many vegetable-based proteins are of poor quality and therefore need to consume more. However, pea and potato-based proteins are suitable for vegan and vegetarian diets. In the past, it was not so important as it was commonly consumed by protein mixtures. There is currently a movement around the world moving away from animal-based proteins towards plant-based proteins, and we need to be more careful. There have been research on vegans and vegetarian dysts and found that people do not meet the total protein requirements in terms of quality. Protein quality will become a more problematic. Looking at the future needs of global food, protein is a major consideration as the world population is growing and is aging. Personally, I don't think it should be vegetables or animals. It must be vegetables and animals. It may be very appropriate to move towards more vegetable-based foods, but I think that anyone who completely eliminates animal-based foods may be in the territory of nutritional deficiency and dietary issues. Balance is everything.

