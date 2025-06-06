



As the situation outside continues to be warmer than in the summer months, mosquito herds are set to damper this season's fun. And, according to insect experts, certain factors can target personas as the main target. Are mosquitoes attracted to certain people? Experts say only female mosquitoes can bite humans to obtain “blood foods,” and derive proteins from human blood to produce eggs. Experts say one mistake you don't want to make is that you think you only need protection if you're deep in the woods. What they are saying: Clemson University insect expert Eric Benson tells Fox News that if you walk your dog two or three times a day, or if you're gardening, or gardening, you'll be prone to getting bitten by mosquitoes and biting just like you would if you were walking the Appalachian Trail. According to experts like Benson, mosquitoes are attracted to the smell of the smell of people's bodies. Are mosquitoes attracted to “O” blood? You're deeper: Previous studies suggest that insects prefer people who enter “O” blood. However, some researchers say it is controversial. Benson added: “I'm not saying that it was really strong data.” Many experts say mosquitoes are attracted to the carbon dioxide produced by people exhale. Usually, people who exercise produce more, so the higher the body temperature, the tastier it is. This close-up photo shows human skin mosquitoes in Montroyzeur Loire, central France on October 21, 2022 (credit: Guillaume Souvant/AFP via Getty Images) According to Pfizer, mosquitoes use antennae and glasses to detect carbon dioxide and odors using organs between the antennae. “This means that people with a higher metabolic rate and release more carbon dioxide, including those who are pregnant, exercise or drink, tend to be more attractive to mosquitoes,” Pfizer noted. Clothing can also have an impact. Related: New research suggests that certain colors you wear can tempt mosquitoes to bite “Mosquitoes tend to like dark colors, and dark colors probably emit more heat,” Benson said. Finally, it may come down to your genetic makeup. A 2015 twin study published in Journal Plos One found that DNA could account for almost 67% of mosquito attraction. In this study, we adopted two groups of twins (one of the same group and another of the siblings) and stuck our hands into a Y-shaped acrylic container that allows mosquitoes to detect odors. Researchers found that identical twins who share the same very very genes possess a more similar mosquito appeal compared to the sibling twin group. How to get rid of mosquitoes Experts say repellents can help hide a person's scent. “What it really does is hide you from insects that find you,” Benson continued. He said people can also wear long sleeve shirts and pants to minimize exposed skin. Citronella candles, on the other hand, can be useful. “They are volatile in the air, so for that to be effective, they need a concentration in which those volatiles come out,” Benson added. sauce: Information about this story was provided by Fox News, Eric Benson and Ffizer. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

