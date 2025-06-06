Health
Caution is encouraged as bats increase rabies exposure in aspen
June means bat season in Pitkin County. This means there is an increased likelihood of exposure to rabies.
After being trained in rabies for animal care with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment last week with the Animal Care Co-op Team, Pitkin County Emergency Response and Epidemiology Program Administrator Carlin Porter is raising local awareness to help community members stay vigilant.
There have only been three local bats that have tested positive for rabies in the past eight years, but Porter said the county hasn't come out of the woods.
The county cannot always capture and test individual bats, but in addition to the lack of bat surveillance at present, in the case of exposure. For this reason, more bats may be positive in rabies.
“It appears that there are more cases of exposure,” she said. “I think it's more likely to be exposed to humans.”
Additional exposure risks are also increased, including more frequent dog bites in the area, wounds on bears and mountain lions, and fox attacks.
But Emily Casebier, community response officer for the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, said she was being called for dog bites this year without rabies exposure due to the fact that all dogs were vaccinated.
“It underscores the importance of vaccinating your dog for rabies,” Casevia said. “That's definitely a requirement for Pitkin County.”
Carnivorous animals can become rabies vectors, but Porter confirmed that bats are prone to spreading viral diseases. Their hibernation period also promotes the spread of disease.
Bats can enter the house very inconspicuously noticeable through very small window screen holes and air conditioner vents. And bat bite marks can be difficult to pinpoint, as they are what she calls “Minuscule.”
Lala Zais, the city of Aspen wildlife coordinator, highlighted this.
“It's always possible that someone was bitten while sleeping and didn't know that,” Xaiz said.
Anyone who wakes up with bats in the bedroom is considered to be exposed to rabies and is recommended to seek medical attention.
“We make mistakes on the side of caution,” Porter said of the recommendation. “Bats found indoors are more likely to suffer from rabies…and it's almost a deadly virus in 100% of the time. ”
Sick bats usually tend to exhibit strange behavior. As an example, she once said she received a call from someone who woke up to the bats that were raw them.
And bats aren't the only animals that can change their behavior in rabies. Animals that look friendly – can potentially get mad, just as foxes and raccoons behave like puppy dogs are what she calls “attractive.”
As with the white nose syndrome of fungal disease in BAT colonies, strange behavior can also be credited to others, but that is still something to be paid attention to.
Porter and Zaiz also warn that they will try to take self-deprive the bats inside, putting further exposure to people and pets at risk. Porter noted that the exposure calls received frequently involved cats and dogs, and repeated Casebeer's feelings that vaccinated pets were important.
For those who think they've been bitten or woken up in a room with a bat, Porter and Xaiz recommend making a call Animal Management Or we will ship it by 970-920-5310.
“The public should never treat bats,” Zais said. “(Community Response Officer) or I'll take care of it from there.”
