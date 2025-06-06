Exercise and eat well is not only important for staying healthy, but research has shown that it can predominate the fight against cancer.

Exercise and eat well isn't just important to stay healthy, but research has also given you the advantage in fighting cancer.

Latest research Funding by the Canadian Cancer Society followed people who were prescribed a three-year exercise program after treatment for colorectal cancer. Those who received the program were found to have both a 28% lower risk of disease recurrence and a new cancer, plus a 37% lower risk of death.

Jennifer Bires, a psychooncology expert and executive director of the Peterson Life with Cancer program at Inova's Schar Cancer Institute, said research on other forms of cancer, such as melanoma, also demonstrated the importance of diet and exercise during treatment.

“Incorporating a healthy lifestyle before, during treatment and even survival is a really important factor in quality of life, longevity and feeling better,” says Bires.

She said both exercise and nutrition have been shown to help fatigue, quality of life and adhere to treatment.

Beals noted that the area has changed as more cancer doctors include diet and exercise for patient care plans. According to Bires, one issue – historically – is research funding that is not available for research into nutritional effects and exercise after cancer treatment.

“The complexity is that food is not a pharmaceutical company, so there is often little funding for research in these areas, but people are becoming more and more interested and more and more data will come out about the effects of healthy diet and nutrition and how it affects,” Bires says.

When it comes to exercise, Beals recommends that cancer fighting cancer stay as active as possible during treatment, and return to it as soon as possible after completing treatment.

“Walking, gentle weightlifting, yoga, stretching, stretching, working out, and getting our bodies really important for a number of reasons,” Bires says.

Bires shows that more data shows foods with inflammatory foods and additives, but doesn't help people fighting cancer, but adds that all foods, including vegetables, fruits and whole grains, do so.

“I imagine there will be more and more research showing how nutrition and gut microbiota really affect treatment and quality of life while being treated for survival,” Beals said.

Another important way to help yourself in the cancer battle is to lower your stress levels, Bires said.

She said it's okay to start small things when it comes to starting an exercise and diet routine, whether it's being treated or to prevent cancer.

“You start by going out for walks every day, replacing raw food with vegetables and fruits, and creating accountability. Exercise with friends, sharing recipes, and actually creating accountability can always help with some of these habits,” she said.

Bires said there's not one strategy that works for everyone, but instead said the goal is to start “making habits.” Also, don't miss the day you miss completely derail your plans.

“We're all going to miss the day or fail, but we want to make sure we're doing these things most of the time,” Bires says.

