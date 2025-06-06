



Smithtown, Long Island (WABC) – “Don't let the mites make you sick.” That's a message spread by doctors around the country after discovering an increase in mites bites. The CDC estimates that 500,000 people in the US will have Lyme disease this year, and all that is needed is a single mites bite. Wildlife experts say it can be a tough season, from what they see. “Charlotte,” a deer at Smithtown's Sweet Briar Nature Center, is like all the animals here, cared for and checks for mites every day. When Charlotte turns his head, it's not difficult to see evidence of a mites bite. A person working at the centre told the witness's news that what they hadn't seen before was an astonishing concentration. In fact, there was so much to do with fawns from Kings Park. He passed away Wednesday night. “He must have had thousands of loads. I want to say ticks in his ears, on his face, anywhere,” said Janine Bendicksen, who works at the Sweetbriar Nature Center. Also, for the first time they are seeing the ticks on the gothling. Gosling has become anemia and is struggling to walk as a result of mites. But the bigger concern is what it means for humans. “It's scary to think about what happens in humans and mites do,” Bendixen said. There are three ticks on Long Island, the most popular one is “Lonestar Tick” which doesn't actually involve Lyme disease, but as deer populations increase, there are already stable cases. Doctors say the most at-risk population is children, especially those between the ages of 5 and 9. Therefore, it is very important for parents to be vigilant. “Use tweezers and want to grab where you're grabbing your skin… pull straight,” said Dr. Andrew Handel of Stony Brook Children's Hospital. Bendixen says another option is to take a lint roller and roll your body, and the mites come out quickly. You can put it in a container and take it to your health care provider to see which type of mites you are dealing with, but judging by wildlife, this is a busy mites season. —————————- * More Long Island News * Send us news tips * Download the ABC7NY app for Breaking News alerts * Follow us on YouTube

Submit tips and story ideas to Eyewitness News Do you have some tips for broken news or any stories you want to cover? Please use the form below to submit to EyeWitness News. When attaching a video or photo, The terms of use apply.

Copyright©2025 WABC-TV. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/post/tick-season-officials-warn-bites-rise-provide-prevention-tips/16669279/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos