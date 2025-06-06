The hospital has been recognized as a leader in caring for diabetic patients





The American Diabetes Association (ADA) and the Leapfrog group have appointed 36 hospitals in 12 states in 2025 as 2025 recognized leaders in caring for people living with diabetes. The award recognizes the strong commitment of each hospital to the safety and well-being of hospitalized people living with diabetes. In its second year, the number of award winners more than doubled. This reflects the national commitment to addressing the risks faced by hospitalized diabetic people, according to the ADA. “We congratulate these hospitals on demonstrating our commitment to patient safety and improving the lives of people living with diabetes. Putting evidence-based standards of care into practice opens the door to improving quality outcomes for people living with diabetes.” The initial designation program evaluates hospitals based on the care of diabetic patients during hospitalization, stay, and discharge. The program operates the ADA's globally recognized guidelines for the treatment of diabetics. Standards of Care in Diabetes – 2025, In addition to Leapfrog's standards for excellence in hospital safety and quality. Recognized hospitals provide safe and high quality care for people living with diabetes by implementing blood glucose (glycemia) testing and hypoglycemia protocols, special preparations for hospitalization surgery, diet, insulin therapy plans, and special preparations for robust drainage plans for high-risk people with diabetes. Hospitals are evaluated both in the implementation of these processes and structures and how well they are performed with standardized care provided to a random sample of individuals. UCI Health improvements “This perception highlights the impact of inpatient diabetes programs in reducing complications and improving the overall health of patients,” said Dr. Joseph Carmichael, UCI Health Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President. “We will also strengthen our continued cooperation with the UCI-OC Alliance to promote the health and well-being of Latino communities affected by diabetes.” According to the ADA, 37 million people in the United States live with diabetes, and 8 million people are admitted to hospitals with disease-related complications. Inequal access to high quality health care increases the incidence of disease and the risk of damage, infection and amputation as a result of the condition. In 2023, UC Irvine partnered with an alliance aimed at combating illness in the Latino community in Orange County. Participants in Diabetes Group Medical Visits at UCI Health Family Health Center – Anaheim has made a permanent lifestyle change that averaged from 8.5% to 7.5% over five months of follow-up. This is important and is equivalent to starting a new diabetic medication that can reduce the risk of complications by 40%. UCI Health plans to have a federally qualified health center and plans to expand its program to Santa Ana at UCI Health Family Health Center. They are also exploring to offer visits in English to reach a wider audience. Patients also have access to high-quality inpatient programs that help identify significant disparities in diabetes care in underserved communities. They improve cardiometabolic risks and overall health outcomes through electronic health records-based interventions. More than a badge Another hospital is recognized as AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares, Florida. AdventHealth Waterman alone allowed more than 6,400 diabetic patients last year. “This perception is more than a badge. It's about the way we take care of people,” Kimberly Smith, a certified diabetes care and education expert at AdventHealth Waterman, said in a statement. “We don't just manage our blood sugar levels, we walk with people who manage our lifelong condition and focus on what is most important to our patients.

