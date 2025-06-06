



MPOX activities in Africa are concerned about rising cases of newly affected countries such as Sierra Leone and litigation over fatal outbreaks in Ethiopia. Ethiopia is fatal in Ethiopia, the top official of the African Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). Ngashi Ngongo, MD, PhD and MPH are leading the African CDC's MPOX Incident Management Team and said as of May, the number of Labon-Confirmed cases (17,845) approaches the total reported in all 2024. Continuous Emergency Declaration Measuring Different countries are at different stages of the outbreak, and complex situations are complicated by the involvement of different clades and transmission patterns. Ngongo said the outbreak in Sierra Leone is still very concerned, promoting the disease, accounting for 53% of the country in the recent reporting week. Population density and tourism have contributed significantly to the spread of the virus, with tests being high at 100% in seven districts, with signs that surveillance is still in passive mode, Ngongo said. Last week, 94% of African cases were in four of the three most intense countries, but they said the upward trend continues in newly affected countries such as Togo and Ethiopia. The African CDC's MPOX Emergency Committee met last week to assess whether the situation still guarantees a public health emergency of concerns on the continent, and the World Health Organization's MPOX Emergency Committee met for the fourth time yesterday to assess Africa's development. In developing the vaccine, the Democratic Republic of the Congo administered 100,000 Jynneos from France and 1.5 million doses of LC16 vaccines from Japan last week. Sierra Leone is also expected to receive 20,000 doses from the United Arab Emirates today. Ethiopia reports first MPOX death Ethiopia confirmed its first MPOX case in late May, with three infections reported, and last week its total rose sharply to 40 cases, of which 17 were confirmed. The new cases reflect a northward spread beyond the early disease detected at the Kenya border. Ngongo said the patient who died was an infant and the clade has not been confirmed yet, but it could be involved in circulating 1B in adjacent Kenya.

