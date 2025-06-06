Warm climates bring the return of people being outside and the possibility of tick-borne disease. More than 89,000 cases of Lyme disease were reported in 2023 by the state health department and the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, these figures come from everyday national surveillance and could underestimate the actual burden. 1

The CDC also estimates that around 476,000 people in the US are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year using other data collection methods. According to federal agencies, the number could include patients who are being treated based on clinical suspicion but who have not actually suffered from Lyme disease.1

Newly published research in Journal of Medical Entomology In the Mid-Atlantic region, it provides critical insights into the emergence of another tick-borne disease, babesiosis. Babesiosis can be more severe than Lyme disease and can be a life-threatening disease for older people. 2

Because of this possibility, it is important for clinicians and the public to consider the safety of mites outside the area where they live.

“Ticks tend to live on tall grass and polish forest areas, so if you know you're out and hiking and you're in an exposed area that Tick likes to live in, you'll want to make sure you're in the middle of that path, far from the side hanging in the tall grass waiting for the mites to grab you.

Handel is a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Stony Brook Children's Hospital and the Community Tick-Bornard Center in Stony Brook, Hampton Bays, New York, This is the first and only dedicated tick clinic in the northeast. The center provides mites removal, diagnosis and treatment. It can test for tick-borne diseases and advise patients on tick bite prevention and tick identification.

Preventive strategies

In addition to trying to avoid the mites' living areas, Handel explains there are several other strategies to keep them mites free. These include:

Wear a brightly colored long-sleeved shirt and pants to make mites more identifiable.

Push your pants into your socks so that the mites don't have access to your skin

Use 20-30% DEET insect repellent

Perform regular tick checks when coming from outdoor or nightly tick checks

Check out the unexpected and common places in your body. Mites love to hide in belt lines, ears, hairlines and skin creases

Consider treating clothes with permethrin outdoors and extensively outdoors.

Place clothes in the dryer for 10 minutes on high heat to kill mites

Check and pull away the mites

Handel says it's important to check for mites after it's out into nature and for those living in endemic areas such as the northeastern United States. In these latter areas it is a good practice to enter just in the garden. He provides some guidance to check them out.

“You really want to inspect all your skin and look for small mites, from toe to toe. A lot of them look like the size of poppy seeds. “Ticks really like to get into the folding of the skin, so whether it's under the armpits or gro radius, they're hidden there and it's hard to find them. And there's also an area you really want to search for, too.

Handel says there are very specific ways to pull mites.

“With tweezers, you just need to pull as close to the skin as possible, bite the tick, and firmly up. You don't want to grab it by the belly and squeeze it. “So take the tick, remove it very gently with tweezers, and place it in a sterile, or air-tight container.” He says that by holding the tick, you can identify it. This says it allows you to understand whether it is a potential carrier of Lyme disease.

He also warns people not to try other methods, such as burning ticks, placing oil jelly, or placing ointments where they are. He says this could also lead to tick-borne infections.

Lyme disease in a specific population

Lyme disease tends to have two populations: children of a certain age and seniors. “The first one is kids, ages 5-9, and there's a second peak in older people, which generally start at age 60 or older,” Handel said. “There is no conclusive evidence of why that happens, but it appears to be exposed to mites.”

Stony Book has a free tick-borne disease helpline. For those interested in using it, they can call (631) 726-Tick (8425).

