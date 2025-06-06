Tools that have grown in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic could help communities track the flow of measles across the country.

Wastewater monitoring could act as an “early warning system,” according to North Carolina environmental engineer Angela Harris.

“People may be spreading these pathogens into the urine or feces before they show symptoms,” Harris explained. “If you're doing only clinical testing on symptomatic people, that's going to be a little late.”

Harris, an associate professor in NC, worked closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in early research efforts during the SARS Co-V-2 pandemic.

“When we were thinking, 'How can we help with this response and how can we deal with the transmission?' – wastewater is a very nice sample type where you can see community-level exposure,” explained Harris.

Harris said all pathogens are different. Researchers noted, for example, that measles are passed through urine and not stool.

Wastewater is used as a useful tool to search for other viruses To see widespread drug use, including polio and the flu.

The researchers noted that data from water treatment facilities have proven particularly useful for hospital systems in making “a surge in space or cases to occur when making “decisions about selective procedures,” as demonstrated during the pandemic.”

Wastewaterscan is a new dashboard Provides additional insight into the spread of measles throughout the retired state.

The online tool provides another way to track the flow of measles as of June 5, 2025, as of June 5, 2025, as of 1,168 cases were hit in 34 jurisdictions. At least 89% of cases have been linked to 17 different outbreaks this year.

All states bordering North Carolina except South Carolina have reported at least one case of measles in the past few months.

Harris warned that the system is not free of flaws as he pointed out that some people in the community are more reliable if they are sick with the same infectious disease.

“Suppose we have 100,000 people who are contributing to a wastewater treatment plant,” Harris explained. “If only one of those people is infected, it's very unlikely to detect it in the wastewater. But if more people are infected, saying 100 people might be more likely to detect it in the wastewater.”

Researchers also said monitoring of specific facilities, such as individual schools, hospitals and nursing homes, would also help provide more detailed information about the spread of a particular virus.

“Certain buildings have one sewage pipe that is sent to the mainline, so you can install sampling devices within your network,” Harris said. “One neighborhood – all waste can be noticed at a single point in the sewer network, which makes it easy to install the sampling device at the pump station.”

Harris said data from specific facilities will help the health department plan strategic and targeted community outreach efforts.

“If you're doing wastewater monitoring and there's a trend for a particular disease, a vaccination campaign is very effective in expanding the scope of vaccinations and reducing the likelihood of transmission,” Harris said. “Schools are another way to reach the population. When we see certain things in wastewater, the health department can work with the school to provide information and provide vaccination campaigns.”

With regard to measles, reducing the spread among school population is of particular concern among health officials.

This virus is highly contagious and is particularly dangerous for children. The CDC warns that two out of three previous measles deaths in 2025 are children.

As of June 5, 67% of total cases reported in 33 states were children under the age of 19, and 95% of total cases occurred in patients who have not been vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

North Carolina hospitals are becoming more wary amid growing concerns about a possible measles outbreak.

Two doses of measles vaccines are about 97% effective when protecting against measles, mumps and rubella, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A rash with red spots may also appear all over the body.

Harris said wastewater monitoring is likely to be a useful tool for health departments across the state, where it needs to track the spread of measles communities.

“It could also be useful when case data is limited,” Harris added. “If you're reporting that you're sick or reporting that you're not very accessible to health services in some areas, this wastewater monitoring allows you to collect data that may not be able to access the same tests as healthcare or other groups.”

North Carolina is one of only six states involved in the national wastewater monitoring system through the CDC. The collected data will be used to promote innovation and help researchers detect infectious diseases across the country.