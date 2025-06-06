Scientists create vascularized mini organs and promote regenerative medicine

For over a decade, scientists have grown small clusters of cells that mimic certain organs – organoids (small clusters of cells) that act as miniature biological models. Brain organoids are used in the study of neurodevelopmental disorders. Intestinal organoids modeling celiac disease; lung organoids to investigate SARS-COV-2. Cardiac organoids are sent into space to test the effects of microgravity on the heart muscles. But there is a small problem. Organoids cannot grow larger than sesame seeds.

Unlike living tissues in the body, organoids do not have the vasculature that supplies oxygen and nutrients to all cells. Over a diameter of about 3 millimeters, organoids are no longer able to maintain themselves by absorbing resources directly from the environment.

“When organoids grow to a certain size, they start dying internally because they can't get oxygen or nutrients, which is why they start dying inside.” Oscar AbirekMD, PhD, Senior Scientist in the Department of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery.

but, study Released on June 5th ScienceAbirez and Stanford Medicine's team of researchers raised heart and liver organoids filled with small blood vessels, potentially allowing them to overcome current size limitations.

The ability to cultivate angiogenic organoids overcomes major bottlenecks in the field, according to Abirez, co-lead author of the study. Integrated blood vessels can allow organoids to grow larger, as well as reach a more mature state, making them more useful as biological models.

Huaxiao (Adam) Yang, a former instructor at the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute and now an assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Texas, co-led the study.

They also said it could be the next step in regenerative therapy. Joseph WooMD, PhD, senior author of the study. Wu is a professor of medicine and radiology, director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, and Professor Simon H. Stetzer, Maryland.

In another clinical study led by WU, Stanford Medicine researchers are injecting cardiomyocytes grown in a lab called cardiomyocytes into patients with cardiac dysfunction. “But the actual heart tissue contains more than cardiomyocytes,” Wu said. “There are endothelial cells lined up with blood vessels, smooth muscle cells surrounding the blood vessels, pericytes that connect blood vessels, blood vessels, fibroblasts, and other cells.”

In the future, angiogenic cardiac organoids, which probably grew from the patients' own stem cells, could be surgically implanted to replace lost or damaged tissue.

“The idea is that if an organoid has a vasculature, it can connect with the host's vasculature, which can give them a better opportunity to survive,” Abirez said.

Recipe Test

Scientists cultivate organoids from pluripotent stem cells and convert them to different cell types by bathing cells with various chemicals (growth factors and other small molecules).

However, when attempting to cultivate angiogenic cardiac organoids, it produced inconsistent levels of cell types required to form blood vessels. Other researchers tried engineering approaches, experimenting with individually grown endothelial cells, or angiogenic networks of 3D bioprinting, and then combined them with cardiac organoids. However, no one has achieved organoids in a realistic vasculature.

“They don't actually make ships that branch out in the corridor,” Abirez said.

In a recently published study, the team set out to optimize chemical recipes to grow cardiac organoids that can reliably produce almost every cell type of human heart, including cells that form a robust network of blood vessels.

The researchers reviewed established methods for creating three important cells: cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and smooth muscle cells. These methods were combined into 34 different recipes or growth conditions (specify which growth factors, how many, and when to add) to create cardiac organoids containing all three cell types.

We also modified the stem cells to be fluorescent in different colors when converted to three cell types.

One in particular – condition 32 – was the clear winner when they tested 34 recipes of stem cells and allowed them to grow for about two weeks. It produced the most colorful heart organoids.

“That was pretty obvious,” Abirez said. “We chose the one that gave the most amount of these three fluorescent colours, which correspond to the cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells and smooth muscle cells.”

Under a 3D microscope, the donut-shaped organoids were organized with inner cardiomyocytes and smooth muscle cells, along with the outer layer of endothelial cells that form the unmistakable blood vessels. These small, branched tubular vessels resemble the capillaries of hair. This is 10-100 microns in diameter, hair width, about 100 microns.

When researchers analyzed other cells of the organoid using single-cell RNA sequencing, they were surprised to find hearts of almost every other cell type. Each organoid contained 15-17 cell types comparable to a 6-week-old embryonic heart with 16 cell types. The adult heart has 21 cell types.

“There were all these other cell types that you can see in the heart,” Abirez said. “It was unexpected in a positive way.”

Development model

The winning recipe appears to approximate the conditions seen in the early stages of embryonic development when different cell types appear and blood vessels begin to form.

It suggests that organoids may be valuable as models for the early stages of human development. This is a difficult time to research.

“In early pregnancy, there's this black development box that can't be ethically tested for drugs,” Abirez said.

As a proof of concept, researchers tested fentanyl, a vascularized cardiac organoid, a powerful and often misused opioid. They discovered that organoids exposed to fentanyl produce more blood vessels.

“I don't know how it will still show up in newborns, but that's not the case,” Abirez said.

Other organs

The researchers also showed that their angiogenic strategies can be adapted to create other organoids. Hepatic organoids were created in a robust network of blood vessels by combining established methods to distinguish important cell types in the liver.

In future research, researchers will allow the vascular organoids to develop for a long time and see how well they mature. They are also planning to generate more cell types in organoids such as immune cells and blood cells to further optimize the angiogenic recipes as they resemble adult hearts and better models of adult disease composition, Wu said.

“I want to be able to do this with all the different organoid types,” Abirez said. “After all, almost every organ in our body has a vasculature.”