



Diabetic patients exposed to glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists (RAS) may be twice as high as twice as high as diabetic development, compared to similar individuals with no GLP-1 treatment, and may be twice as high as 2 times as high as NAMD development. Jama Eye Clinic.1 Image credits: Tunatura | stock.adobe.com Causes, signs, and symptoms of NAMD Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive degradation of high-resolution vision, which affects the central area of ​​the eye's retina known as the macula and is important for daily activity. AMD has been reported as a leading cause of irreversible blindness among older people living in the Western population, accounting for 8.7% of all blindness cases in the United States.1,2 In general, individuals develop a more serious condition, NAMD, if they are not aware of the early signs and symptoms of AMD. Angiogenesis is a wet form of disease and is responsible for 90% of severe vision loss due to abnormal vascular growth and macular damage. Signs and symptoms of NAMD include blurred vision, difficulty in seeing or doing detailed work at distance, blind spots that develop in gaze, difficulty distinguishing between colour and edges, and straight lines that look wavy. In many cases, NAMD development is associated with hypoxia, oxidative stress, lipid metabolism problems, and inflammation.1,2 The role of GLP-1 in NAMD development GLP-1 is important for maintaining glucose balance and promoting the bloating caused by the release of L cells in the distal intestine and its binding to G protein-coupled receptors.1 Recent studies, particularly retrospective, concordant cohort studies, have shown a markedly higher risk of non-atrix preischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) in diabetic patients using semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy; Novo Nordisk). This observation led to the hypothesis that a rapid reduction in blood glucose levels caused by GLP-1 could lead to hypoxia in the retina and promote abnormal vascular growth. Given that the development of NAMD involves similar abnormal vascular proliferation, the researchers conducted a population-based study examining the potential link between systemic GLP-1 exposure and the incidence of NAMD.1 Trial design and results This retrospective cohort study was conducted from January 2020 to November 2023 with 3 years of follow-up, including survey data from Ontario, Canada. Data analysis was conducted between August and October 2024, including diabetic individuals aged 66 and older, with follow-up for at least 12 months after their initial diabetes diagnosis. A 1:2 matched cohort of 139,002 was established, consisting of 46,334 individuals exposed to GLP-1 and 92,668 unexposed matched patients, from over 1.1 million eligible individuals. The study authors noted that propensity scores were calculated based on systemic comorbidities associated with AMD and socioeconomic status.1 Of the 139,002 patients with a matching propensity score (46,334 GLP-1 RAS, predominantly semaglutide, and 92,668 exposures), 0.2% of individuals using GLP-1 developed NAMD compared to 0.1% of non-user. Additionally, this includes individuals with an age increase and a history of cerebrovascular accidents.1 Findings suggest that diabetic patients using GLP-1 are twice as likely to develop NAMD compared to similar diabetic patients who do not GLP-1. However, further research is required to fully understand the underlying biological mechanisms and weigh the benefits against the potential risks of GLP-1.1 “Clinicians need to recognize potential ocular complications associated with GLP-1 RA use and are encouraged to report suspected adverse events in the post-market pharmacobiligallance system to promote safety tracking and raise public awareness,” the study author concluded in a news release.1 reference 1. ShorR., Mihalache A., Naori a. , Jama Ophthalmol. Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists and age-related risk of macular degeneration in angiogenesis. June 5th, 2025. Accessed June 6, 2025. doi: 10.1001/Jamaophthalmol.2025.1455 2. Roche. Understand age-related macular degeneration of angiogenesis. Updated June 6th, 2025. Accessed June 6, 2025. https://www.roche.com/stories/neovascular-age related denials

