Scientists have found a way to eliminate the pain – it's like turning the switch over

Here's what you'll learn from this story:

Pain occurs when special nerve cells communicate with the brain that detect painful stimuli.

Researchers are finding ways to block signals at sources.

One of these methods is to use inhibitory proteins that respond to light pulses and block neural signals. The other is to prevent the nerves from causing any pain signals at all.

In a dark room at Oxford University, researchers observe genetic changes Neurons Through a microscope. It appears as a shining green nebula against a black computer screen. The precise surgical tool operated by a remote control embeds microelectrodes into the neurons to record electrical activity before non-toxic drugs are injected. The drug is allowed pain A signal that is freely turned on and off.

This process is overseen by Dr. David Bennett, director of clinical neurology at the Nuffield School of Clinical Neurology in Oxford. As a clinician, Bennett has monitored patients' neuropathic pain and has seen how there is a lack of available treatments.

“Our current treatments are not sufficient,” he says. “Every week we see how better treatments need to be developed and where better technology has the opportunity to be silent and where better technology has the opportunity to be silent. pain Signals from neurons. ”

A 2023 National Health Interview Survey found that nearly a quarter of American adults suffered from chronic pain for three months. data From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And 8.5% of them suffered from the pain of “frequently limiting their lives and work activities.”

Pain is one of the many electrical signals that neurons send. That's our prolific number Pain receptor Come in, most are nociceptors of over 3 million people, or free nerve endings throughout the body. Nociceptors detect potential signs of harm from extreme temperatures, pressures, and stimuli containing chemicals. Nociceptors transmit such signals to the brain, and the end result is a sensation of pain. However, before actual pain signals reach the brain, they must rely on complex processes involving various ion channels around nociceptors. Ion channels open when nerve cells are stimulated, and ions, or charged particles, flow across the cell membrane.

Bennett and his team were able to genetically engineer ion channels, paving the way for chloride ions to cross the membrane. The drugs they inject activate the ion channels. It glitches the membrane and shorts effectively, causing currents to seep out from sensory neurons sending pain messages. They never do that brain– Effectively turn it off before you feel any pain.

So far, the team has been studying in preclinical models using human cells grown in Petri dishes, although not yet a patient.

“We've shown it's effective in human cells as a proof of concept, but the challenge is that this is a kind of gene therapy approach,” says Bennett. “We want to put it in the right neurons. If you're going to turn them off, you want to be very selective about what you choose.

Bennett is particularly interested in neuropathic pain that occurs after injury to the nervous system, such as diabetic neuropathy. This includes painful sensitivity to feet and touching feet often. By targeting only the damaged neurons, Bennett's method effectively silences pain and avoids interference with the sensation. To achieve that, researchers are developing more selective blockers of ion channels and neutrons.

This treatment can also be tailored to the patient. “Using a personalized medical approach, you can see individual patients and those in pain,” says Bennett. “There are limitations to that, but the main drivers are often genetic mutations and are learning to work with existing drugs in a better way.”

The groundbreaking task is this, so the pain can be turned off in yet another way. Dr. Robert Jerrow, director of the Washington University Pain Medicine Center in St. Louis, Missouri, came up with ways to manipulate pain effectively, such as turning the literal light switch over.

“Many pain conditions that really debilitate from hyperactivity in neural circuits are informed from the periphery,” he says. “Optogenetics is a tool that allows you to manipulate neuronal activity up and down… Doing so gives you a targeted way to block pain information coming from certain parts of the body.”

Optogenetics which combines genetic engineering and optics to transplant genes for photosensitizing proteins into specific brain cells. Optical signals can monitor and control activity. Gereau has developed an embedded wireless using optogenetics device It switches to target and target pain from interstitial cystitis. This condition causes chronic bladder pain and overactive bladder. Current treatments include the injection of local anesthetics into the bladder, but the relief is temporary.

So far, Gereau's devices have been tested only in rats, but the results are promising.

This device is a belt that sits around the bladder and inhibits the activity of sensory nerves with pulses of light, eliminating pain. Once the bladder is filled, the belt stretches and instantly detects pain that matches the stretch. The light pulse will automatically pulsate each time the pain burns until the painful nerve signal is blocked. How can light stop the pain? It works for photoactivating inhibitory opsins. This is a protein produced by the body in retinal cells that silence neural activity. In this case, the opsin will block the pain signal when it detects a light pulse.

“If you imagine this for people, you'd do this with a more on-demand approach,” Gereau says. “It's an embedded system with an app that turns it on/off on your phone. It can be embedded in the bladder itself, just like light coming from inside the bladder wall. This device type is very useful for localized pain.”

If you are dealing with conditions that cause more distributions, the device will be embedded in a central location. However, some types of chronic pain do not have a identifiable central source. For example, endometriosis (interstitial cystitis often occurs side by side) is a condition in which tissue similar to the endometrium grows outside the uterus and attaches to other parts of the body. In the more unusual case of deep filtered endometriosis, adhesions can spread to other organs such as the intestines, bladder, kidneys, stomach, lungs and brain. Where the next adhesion will appear is unpredictable.

“What we're trying to do is study these lesions and understand what's wrong there,” says Gerrow. “We know the cause of the pain, but it's not always the location of each source of pain. We want to study lesions from patients with varying degrees of pain, especially those with severe pain compared to low levels, to see what's different.”

Pain is undoubtedly complicated in terms of its myriad sources and types, and researchers still have many jobs to overcome it. However, devices targeting local pain, from chronic conditions to surgical wounds, are on the horizon. It can also be as easy to access as a smartphone. Imagine knowing there is an app for that.

➡️Other advancements in the body and brain