The outbreak of measles in West Texas has begun to slow for the first time since January





State health officials say measles outbreaks in West Texas are slowing down. The Texas Department of Health and Human Services has reported cases every Tuesday and Friday since the outbreak began in January this year. This Tuesday, the department listed 742 confirmed cases. No new cases were recorded in this Friday update as the outbreak began for the first time. Dr. Jennifer Schford, commissioner for the Texas Department of Health Services, said caseloads have been consistently slowing in connection with the outbreak. “We look below this curve due to this particular outbreak in West Texas,” she said. “We know that a lot of measles has been sent all over the US and around the world, so we need one person to enter a vaccinated community to cause another outbreak. Over the course of this year, several cases have appeared in other parts of the state. Some can connect to international travel, while others are difficult to track. “These are called broken chains of transmissions, and we think a lot of them are actually related to the Western Texas outbreak, and we can't track it,” she said. “Measles are very contagious and can hang into the air for two hours after a person is in the space. So it's hard to always know who has passed measles.” »Get more news from around the state: Sign up for our weekly Texas Standard newsletter However, if vaccination rates are high, individual cases are at a lower risk to the community as a whole. Schford said vaccinations are the most effective way to protect themselves from measles, and the state can increase vaccination rates during this outbreak. “We have a lot of focus on vaccinations and have been able to increase vaccines across the state during this period, which has pushed out not only our agents, but our local health departments and care providers throughout the state,” she said. “But some people don't really want to take that measles vaccine. “And in those cases, our message was to arrive early at doctors and hospitals if there are warning signs of severe illness. So we're trying to prevent people from getting really sick and dying of measles.” The outbreak has become the most intense in Gaines County, home to the Mennonite community, which has one of the nation's lowest childhood vaccination rates. Shuford said this was a reminder that public health officials need to develop relationships with communities across the state. “Sometimes we weren't good at it,” she said. “etc. [we are] We are always trying to strengthen our message, so we already have relationships with different communities. Vaccines are a very important way to maintain a productive, healthy society. And we continue to try and convey that message. ”

