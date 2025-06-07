Health
Alzheimer's disease blood tests can find people with early symptoms, studies suggest | Alzheimer's disease
Research suggests that new blood tests for Alzheimer's disease can accurately detect people with early symptoms.
Experts at Mayo Clinic in the US provide further evidence that blood tests can work to accurately diagnose dementia by examining two proteins in plasma.
The proteins – amyloid beta 42/40 and P-TAU217 – are associated with the accumulation of amyloid plaque, a characteristic of Alzheimer's disease.
The researchers found that blood tests were very accurate and had a sensitivity of 95%. In other words, picking up people with memory problems was 95% accurate, and few cases were missed.
Furthermore, specificity was 82%. In other words, it was very accurate to rule out people without dementia.
This study was conducted on more than 500 people at outpatient memory clinics. In other words, it's actual data.
Blood tests are approved by US Food and Drug Administration regulators.
Dr. Greg Day, who led the research in the journal Alzheimer's. dementiasaid this test was as good as the more invasive test in use.
“Our study found that blood tests confirmed a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease with 95% sensitivity and 82% specificity,” he said.
“When performed in an outpatient clinical setting, this is similar to the accuracy of the disease's cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers, which is much more convenient and cost-effective.”
Overall, the researchers found higher levels of P-TAU217 than those with Alzheimer's disease and those without disease.
Day said the next step in the study would be to evaluate blood-based testing in a more diverse patient population and in people with early Alzheimer's disease who had no cognitive symptoms.
Dr. Richard Oakley, associate director of research and innovation at the UK Alzheimer's Disease Association, said the results “suggest that this test is very accurate,” and could be used with other tests and observations from trained medical professionals.
“This study shows how blood tests diagnose Alzheimer's disease. In a real-life setting, it's faster, easier and more accessible than ever,” he added.
“While focusing on Alzheimer's disease, this test has also been evaluated in people with other types of dementia, indicating that it may help to differentiate causes of cognitive decline, but more research is still needed in diverse groups of individuals and in community-based settings.
“Right now, UK diagnostic options can be slow, expensive and invasive, meaning thousands are missing out on the benefits that can bring.
“It's great to see such blood tests approved for clinical use in the US. We want to see the same thing in the NHS. So we're part of the challenge of blood biomarkers.”
The Blood Biomarker Challenge is a multi-million pound research programme supported by the Alzheimer's Disease Association, Alzheimer's Disease Research UK, and the National Institute. health Care research. The goal is to bring blood tests for dementia diagnosis to the National Health Service by 2029.
Oakley said: “Blood tests are important to accelerate diagnosis and to gain access to the care, support and treatment you need faster than ever before.
“We must look at the long-term investment in the tools and labor needed to ensure that everyone living with dementia can get an early and accurate diagnosis, which is even more important in disease correction treatment on the horizon.”
“We are committed to providing research into Alzheimer's Research UK with the following points,” said Dr. Julia Dudley, director of research at Alzheimer's Research UK.
“The blood tests in this study looked at P-TAU217 and amyloid beta 42/40, showing tests that provide high accuracy in confirming Alzheimer's disease.
“This study adds to growing evidence that blood tests can detect diseases that cause dementia in people with early memory and thought problems.
“An important point to consider is that people participating in the study do not always reflect the full diversity of people affected by dementia, who may have additional conditions or other characteristics.
“That's why we need to work on understanding whether these blood tests work in real life.
“In the UK, studies like the Blood Biomarker Challenge have helped to build this evidence, which tests blood tests including P-TAU217 from thousands of people on the UK site.
“This task will be an important part of making diagnosis easier and faster, which will bring you closer to treatment.”
