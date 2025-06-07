Blood tests show high accuracy in detecting Alzheimer's disease





Characterized by amnesia, troubles in concentration and thoughts, and changes in personality and behavior, Alzheimer's disease destroys patients, their families and loved ones. New treatments available to people with early signs of Alzheimer's disease have increased the need for accessible and cost-effective testing to diagnose Alzheimer's disease more quickly. In a new study, researchers at Mayo Clinic confirmed the accuracy of FDA-approved blood tests that can be used in outpatient memory clinics to diagnose diseases in patients with a range of cognitive impairments. The survey results are published in Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia: Journal of the Alzheimer's Disease Association. Standard methods for measuring the accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain that exhibit Alzheimer's disease include positron emission tomography, or PET scans, and spinal taps. However, these tests are expensive and invasive. More accessible, non-invasive and cost-effective biomarkers – measurable indicators of disease – are needed to broadly improve diagnosis in a clinical setting. Our study confirmed that blood tests were associated with the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease with 95% sensitivity and 82% specificity. When carried out in an outpatient clinical setting, this is similar to the accuracy of the disease's cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers, making it more convenient and cost-effective. ”

Gregg Day, MD, Corresponding author, Mayo Clinic neurologist, dementia expert, clinical researcher The researchers say their findings promise: To better identify participants in research with brain changes in Alzheimer's disease.

Screening and selection of patients with Alzheimer's disease for clinical trials.

Evaluate how patients respond to treatment in clinical trials. More than 500 patients receiving treatment for a variety of memory problems were involved in the study at the outpatient memory disorder clinic at Mayo Clinic in Florida. They included patients with early and late-onset cognitive impairment, typical and atypical Alzheimer's disease, rewey intrabody dementia, and vascular cognitive impairment. Patients ranged from 32 to 89 years of age, with the average age of symptoms onset of 66 years. Alzheimer's disease was determined to be the underlying cause of symptoms in 56% of patients. The team also conducted serology tests to measure plasma disease. Biomarkers concentration. The Mayo Clinic Institute tested two proteins in plasma related to the accumulation of amyloid plaque, a characteristic of Alzheimer's disease: Aβ42/40 and P-TAU217. The researchers found that P-TAU217 levels were higher in patients with Alzheimer's disease and those without disease. Higher plasma P-TAU217 levels were also associated with renal dysfunction, but this should be considered when performing blood tests, the researchers say. Plasma P-TAU217 concentrations were positive in 267 of 509 patients, including 233 (95%) of the 246 patients with cognitive impairment caused by Alzheimer's disease. The study was featured at the American Neurological Society Annual Meeting in April. In previous studies, researchers from the Mayo Clinic Laboratories team showed the utility of these blood tests compared to amyloid PET scans in study participants. Dr. Day says the next step in the study will be to evaluate blood-based testing in a more diverse patient population and in people with early Alzheimer's disease who do not show cognitive symptoms. The team also wants to assess disease-specific factors that can alter the accuracy of biomarkers in clinical trials. sauce: Journal Reference: Piura, YD, et al. (2025). Diagnostic performance of plasma P-TTAU217 and Aβ42/40 biomarkers in outpatient memory clinics. Alzheimer's disease and dementia. doi.org/10.1002/alz.70316.

