Hypertension or hypertension, which can lead to heart attacks and strokes, is two causes of death in the United States, one of the most widespread chronic diseases in the United States, and suffers almost half of adults. In the recent Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) Health Survey, 35% of respondents reported having been diagnosed with hypertension, and two-thirds of this group say they are somewhat concerned about having hypertension.

However, the study found that few US adults, including those diagnosed with hypertension, could correctly identify what blood pressure meters deem “high.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), readings above 130/80 mm Hg are considered high, and more than one in eight Americans know this.

A survey conducted among 1,653 US adults between April 15 and 28, 2025 found that more than a third of them mistakenly think they have significant symptoms such as dizziness or shortness of breath. And it's wrong to say that feeling calm and relaxed in 4 in 10 people is a sign that your blood pressure is in the normal range (not so).

Despite these common misconceptions, the study found that the majority of US adults are well versed in measures that help lower hypertension. They are known to both people with high blood pressure and those who have not been diagnosed.

Controlling blood pressure reduces the risk of serious health problems such as heart attacks and strokes, so correcting misconceptions about how to identify them should be a public health priority. ”

Patrick E. Jamieson, Director of the Policy Center Annenberg Health and Risk Communication Institute

Highlights

Annenberg Public Policy Center's April 2025 Health Survey reveals:

Most people don't know how to define high blood pressure

Blood pressure is a measure of the pressure in the arteries when the heart bends. Blood pressure is described as a pair of numbers (upper number, i.e. systolic pressure), which states that when the heart beats (measured in millimeters of mercury, mm Hg), or that diastolic pressure represents resting pressure between heartbeats. In 2017, AHA and American College of Cardiology redefined hypertension as 130/80 mm Hg, lowering it from its previous cutoff of 140/90.

Hypertension was the leading cause or contribution of more than 685,000 deaths in the United States in 2022, according to the CDC.

The survey found that 35% of respondents reported having been diagnosed with hypertension, and 69% of respondents reported having a non-family family member in this condition.

Despite the prevalence of this chronic condition, few people can define what constitutes hypertension. Respondents were provided with a set of five possible numbers, and were asked which represented the onset of hypertension. One in four (24%) respondents said they didn't know what point their blood pressure reading was thought to be high. Those who report having hypertension are more confident about their knowledge of cutoffs (only 10% don't know) compared to those without a diagnosis (32% aren't sure).

A quarter of respondents (25%) chose older cutoffs of 140/90 or higher than before 2017. 16% chose 140/80 or higher. 18% exceeded 130/90. 13% chose the correct definition above 130/80.

People get wrong and what's right about high blood pressure

The survey found that a considerable number of people received two consequential claims about hypertension being wrong and one right.

Many people don't know that it is usually a “quiet” illness : More than a third of people (37%) mistakenly say that people with high blood pressure have significant symptoms such as dizziness and shortness of breath. The CDC says that, as 39% of hypertension know, hypertension is “usually free of signs or symptoms.” The American Heart Association says the lack of normal symptoms is the reason why hypertension is known as a “silent killer.”

A calm and relaxed mood is not a sign : Nearly four in 10 (39%) mistakenly say “satisfied and relaxed” indicates that their blood pressure is in the normal range. This is incorrect. This is because 53% of people with high blood pressure know only 40% of people without high blood pressure. 17% don't know if this is true or not.

Most people know how to lower your high blood pressure

Generally, Americans know which activities may or can help lower your blood pressure. When asked which of the following would lower blood pressure, the majority of respondents chose the correct answer and few chose the wrong answer.

Maintain a healthy weight (91%)

Exercise regularly (89%)

See what you eat to maintain a healthy, nutritious diet (89%)

Take medication (84%)

Reduced salt intake (82%)

Drinking coffee (fake) (3%)

Drinking alcohol regularly (fake) (2%)

“The high level of public knowledge about blood pressure lowering habits is encouraging and a homage to health providers and public health agencies that have focused this health indicator on national consciousness,” said Laura A. Gibson, research analyst at APPC.

How likely is it that people will be engaged in healthy behaviors?

The majority of those surveyed say that if a doctor or provider recommends the following behavior to control hypertension, they are “somewhat” or “very likely” or “already regularly.”

See what they eat to maintain healthy nutrition (92%)

Limit salt intake (88%)

Exercise regularly (88%)

Achieve and maintain healthy weight (88%)

Monitor their blood pressure readings (87%)

Take blood pressure medication (79%)

medicine. A significantly greater number of people who report being diagnosed with hypertension (93%) report being more likely to take blood pressure suits if recommended by their doctors, compared to 72% who do not have hypertension. This is consistent with those who actually report high blood pressure. Of those who say their doctors need it, 90% say they take medication every day. The most common reason why the other 10% say they don't take it every day is that they don't think it's necessary to do so.

Blood pressure monitoring. Compared to people with high blood pressure and those who don't have it, there's no difference whether a doctor recommends it's more likely to monitor your blood pressure. 87% of both groups said they would. Of those with hypertension, 10% say they monitor daily or nearly every day, 19% say they monitor once or several times a week, and 27% say they monitor once or several times a month. The AHA advises you to monitor your blood pressure at home at the same time every day, and talks “with a medical professional about how often you will intake your blood pressure.”

Diet and exercise. There is no significant difference in the percentage of hypertension that requires regular exercise (or currently) to control hypertension, with or without hypertension, as recommended by a doctor. 85% of people with high blood pressure say that 90% of people without a diagnosis do so. There is also no significant difference between people who say they are likely to (or do) see what they eat to maintain healthy nutrition (93% vs. 91% with hypertension). And the same proportion is said to be likely to reach and maintain a healthy weight, at 88% in both groups.

Healthy behaviours people say they're going to do and what they're doing now

While 88-92% of the general population say they are more likely to exercise regularly and see what they eat to support their health, only 57-72% are actually engaged in these behaviors.

The following percentages say they are engaged in healthy behaviors at least twice a week.

See what they eat to support their health (72%)

Exercise regularly (61%)

Limit salt intake (57%)

You see what you eat. They say the frequency with which American adults say they see what they eat is statistically the same in both groups (73% of people with a hypertension diagnosis are 70% of people who see what they eat at least once a week and don't report a diagnosis).

Engage in physical activity. The frequency with which people report being engaged in physical activity or exercise is statistically the same among those who do not report having a diagnosis of hypertension.

Salt intake. The frequency with which people say they limit their intake of salt depends on the diagnosis of hypertension (69% of people with a diagnosis limit salt at least twice a week, compared to 51% of people who report that they are not diagnosed).

APPC's Annenberg Science and Public Health Knowledge Survey

The survey data comes from the 24th wave of a nationally representative panel of 1,653 US adults conducted by independent market research firm SSRS at the Annenberg Public Policy Center. Most have been enpaneled since April 2021. To explain the exhaustion, supplemental samples have been added over time using a random probability sampling design. The latest supplement for September 2024 added 360 respondents to the sample. This wave of Annenberg Science and Public Health (ASAPH) investigations is scheduled for April 15-28, 2025. The margin for sampling error (MOE) is ±3.4 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. All numbers are rounded to the nearest integer and may not be added to 100%. Combined subcategories may not be added to the topline and text sum for rounding.