Clinical trials show that diabetes pills reduce liver scarring





The SGLT-2 inhibitor dapagliflozin sodium, which is widely used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, is also widely used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, and has also shown improvements in patients with progressive liver disease, but a clinical trial from China, which was announced on June 4th, was found. BMJ.

The results show that treatment with dapagliflozin was a condition in which excess fat accumulates in the liver, causing inflammation, and improved liver fibrosis (scar tissue accumulation) compared to placebo. Mash affects more than 5% of adults, more than 30% of diabetic or obese individuals, and up to 25% of individuals can develop cirrhosis. Several studies have reported that SGLT-2 inhibitors can improve liver fat content, liver enzymes, and liver stiffness, but no studies have been performed among mash patients. To address this, the researchers enrolled 154 adults (average 35 years old, 85% male) diagnosed with mash after liver biopsies at six Chinese medical centres from November 2018 to March 2023. Almost half (45%) had type 2 diabetes, and almost all had liver fibrosis (33% stage 1, 45%, 19% stage 3). After the initial screening biopsy, participants were randomly assigned to match 10 mg dapagliflozin or once daily placebo for 48 weeks and participated in health education sessions twice a year. Various factors such as weight, blood pressure, blood pressure, liver enzymes, physical activity, diet, insulin, and lipids were also evaluated at registration and during the study. Improvement of mash was defined as a reduction of at least 2 points in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease activity score (NAS) or NAS with 3 points or less. After completing the biopsy at 48 weeks, 53% (41 of 78) participants in the dapagliflozin group showed improvement in mash without exacerbating worsening fibrosis (not defined as an increase in fibrosis stage) compared to 30% (23 of 76) in the placebo group. The resolution of mash without exacerbation of fibrosis occurred in 23% (18 of 78) participants in the dapagliflozin group compared to 8% (6 of 76) in the placebo group. Improvement of fibrosis without exacerbation of mash was also reported in 45% (35 of 78) participants in the dapagliflozin group, compared to 20% (15 of 76) in the placebo group. The proportion of participants who discontinued treatment due to adverse events was 1% (1 out of 78) in the dapagliflozin group and 3% (2 out of 76) in the placebo group. The researchers acknowledge that the trial was conducted in a Chinese population, limiting the broader generalizability and that female and elderly patients were underestimated. However, they point out that after further analysis the results are consistent and suggest that they are robust. Thus, they conclude: “Our findings show that dapagliflozin can affect important aspects of mash by ameliorating both steatitis and fibrosis.” Large-scale and long-term trials are needed to further confirm these effects. In the linked editors, Argentinean researchers say that the field of mash's pharmacological treatment is expected to be particularly exciting for the next few years. As more medications become available, they write that treatment decisions may become increasingly tailored to individual patient profiles. “Ideally, such treatments should provide cardiovascular benefits, have an established safety profile and provide access to a wide and diverse patient population,” they conclude.

