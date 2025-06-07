



Mark Norman BBC Southeast Health Correspondent Google Wellbn is reviewed by NHS Sussex and NHS England GP practices are investigating concerns that gender-related drugs may have been prescribed to those under the age of 18 other than national clinical guidance. NHS Sussex and NHS England review Wellven, which operates in Brighton and Hove, assessing the care of children and young people prescribed or supplied for gender discomfort. NHS Sussex said Thursday it has launched a “spearable investigation of this activity.” Wellven has suspended prescriptions for all new hormones under the age of 18, but said he will “do our best to turn this decision around.” The practice was added to a statement issued on the website in May, saying it will continue to be prescribed to younger patients already in their care, with the restrictions only applicable to “starting new prescriptions.” The NHS said it “we are threatening to shut us down completely if we fail to comply,” and it had to consider all 25,000 patients registered on Wellbn.” NHS Sussex said the investigation “could fall outside national clinical policy and guidance following concerns raised about Wellven's prescriptions for children and young people.” It said it is working with NHS England “to determine the most appropriate care and treatment for these patients.” “We have stopped prescribing hormone medications for children and young people under the age of 18 due to gender discomfort. “This practice will continue to provide general healthcare to patients while the investigation is underway and gender care to adults aged 18 and older.” The NHS added that it has established a helpline for under 18 people receiving gender care from Wellven. The process of “reviewing” notes All cohorts of patients whose cases are reviewed are under the age of 18, and Wellven prescribes or arranges a drug supply for gender discomfort. Most of these children and young people are thought to live in Sussex, not all. The NHS said there is a process in line with national guidance and clinical advice, “confirming the notes and considering the next steps in treatment.” “This process can result in different outcomes for each patient. “Some children and young people may be encouraged to transfer to gender services commissioned to the NHS. “Some are reviewed and supported by local children and youth mental health services, while some require endocrinology (hormonal) reviews. “What happens following that review varies from person to person and depends on the case note review, the person's age, and the outcome of medication profile.” If you are affected by any of these issues, help and support is available from the BBC action line here. The BBC contacted Wellbn for comment. In May, the practice stated: “There are strong cases to present, given that body autonomy is one of the four pillars of modern medical ethics.”

