Cancer deaths have decreased by 33% since 1991: 4 million lives saved by medical victory

On November 4, 2003, the doctor gave John Gulack some of the worst news imaginable: he had cancer – a later test would reveal: Multiple myelomasevere blood and bone marrow cancer.

What's John I said It may only take him 18 months to live. He is 38 years old, a thriving magazine editor in New York, and his seven-month-old daughter is turning 3rd birthday, and suddenly, he may never see it.

“The moment I was told I had cancer, I just said, 'No, no, no,'” John told me in an interview last week. “This is not true.”

The fact that John, who is talking to me in 2025, is still here, tells us that things didn't go well that way that November morning, as medical data had predicted. He has lived with his cancer for over 20 years through waves of remission and recurrence. Uncertainty Exercises. The seven-month-old daughter is currently in college.

It can be said that John defeated the odds, but he is well aware that Chance played some role in his survival. (Did you know that 'Glück' is the German for 'Luck'?” he writes in the book. Keeping in mind his fortune that the random spill of ice sent him to the doctor in the first place, it allows them to catch cancer early.) Cancer is still a terrible health threat. One death in each person Kills around 10 million people worldwide, worldwide every year 600,000 people per year in the US.

But John's story and his survival show something that is overlooked too often. We have changed the trend in the war against cancer.

The age-adjusted mortality rate for cancer in the US is Since 1991, he has declined after about a third of his time.which means that people of a given age are about the third lowest risk of dying from cancer than people of the same age more than 30 years ago. That's going well Over 4 million people Reduced cancer deaths over that period. Thanks to treatment breakthroughs like this Autologous stem cell harvest and Car-T therapy – Breakthrough itself benefited, but in many cases cancer was not the former death sentence.

Our World of Data

It's always getting better

The decline ultimately delayed as an equally sharp decline in tobacco use, as increased smoking in the 20th century led to a significant increase in cancer deaths. Smoking is One of the most powerful carcinogens Around the world, and at its peak in the early 1960s, about 12 cigarettes were Available for every adult Per day In the US. Lung cancer deaths decrease along with others after decades delay when you take cigarettes Non-cancer smoking-related deaths.

The intestines as Saloni Dattani I wrote it In a great piece earlier this year, even before smoking was reduced, mortality from non-lung cancers of the stomach and colon began to decline. In particular, cancer mortality rates in children – not associated with smoking for obvious reasons and tend to be caused by genetic mutations – have also been significantly reduced. Six times the decrease since 1950. For example, in the 1960s Only about 10% of children He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and survived for more than five years. Today it's over 90%. and 5-year survival rate for all cancers It rose from 49% in the mid-1970s to 69% in 2019.

Like John's multiple myeloma, we were hit by the most severe cancer. When John was diagnosed, The 5-year survival rate was only 34%.. It's 62% higher today, and more and more people like John are living for decades. “There was a revolution in cancer survival,” John told me. “Now, some illnesses have far more successful treatments than others, but the benefits are real.”

The dramatic bending of the curve of cancer death did not happen by chance – it is the compound interest of three revolutions.

Smoking cessation policies were the only greatest lifesaver, while other interventions have helped reduce the risk of cancer for people. One of the biggest successes is the HPV vaccine. a I'll study last year Among US women aged 20-39, cervical cancer mortality rates, which fell 62% between 2012 and 2021, were found to be largely due to the spread of vaccines. Other cancers are associated with infections, and there are strong studies showing that vaccinations can be administered It has a positive effect Regarding the decline in cancer incidence.

The next revolution is a better screening. It is true that previous cancers are commonly captured. It improves the chances of survivalas John's own story shows. One study found that late stage colorectal cancer development in Americans over 50 years old I declined Mostly the proportion of colonoscopy has tripled almost in the same period, to a third between 2000 and 2010. And new screening methods, Most often, they use AI Or use Blood-based testingpreliminary screening can be made simpler, less invasive and therefore more readily available. If 20th century screening was to find physical evidence of something wrong – breast mass – 21st century screening aims to find cancer before symptoms develop.

The most exciting thing is the development of frontiers in cancer treatment. Many of them can be tracked through John's own experiences. From drugs such as lenalidomide and bortezomib in the 2000s Helped the survival of double central myeloma, Diffusion of monoclonal antibodiesThe true breakthrough in treatment has expanded people's lives meaningfully, not just months but years.

Perhaps the most promising development is CAR-T therapy, a form of immunotherapy. Rather than trying to kill cancer directly, immunotherapy turns the patient's own T cells into guided missiles. in Recent study of 97 patients with multiple myelomamany faced hospice care, but a third of those who received CAR-T therapy had no detectable cancer after five years. That was a result that doctors rarely see.

“Car-T is amazing. It's very science fiction futuristic,” John told me. He took his own treatment course in mid-2023, writing that the experience made him feel his cancer still in remission and that he felt “physically and metaphysically new.”

There are more battles in the war against cancer, but there are certain areas. Increased rate of gastrointestinal cancer among young people – If the story isn't getting better, the future of cancer treatment is improving. For cancer patients like John, that could mean a new challenge. This withstands the intrinsic uncertainty that arises under a disease that is controllable but always likely to return.

But it certainly beats the alternative.

“I've come to fully trust my doctors and these new developments,” he said. “I am trying to remain cautiously optimistic that my future will be the same as it has been in the last 20 years.” And that's more than he or someone else had hoped for nearly 22 years ago.