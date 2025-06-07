Michigan exposed others to measles in Oakland, Kent County





The outbreak of measles in the US is proliferating statewide, causing 1,000 cases to hit The United States has experienced the largest outbreak of measles in 25 years, with over 1,000 cases reported nationwide. No Brands – News Value Measles cases were identified June 6th in Allegan and Macomb, residents of two Michigan counties.

It is recommended that those exposed monitor their symptoms for 21 days. There is a risk of severe illness and preventive treatment with immunoglobulin may be an option within 6 days of exposure. two New measles cases It was reported in Michigan on the evening of June 6th. A highly contagious virus With three sites in Kent County from June 2-4, and a Macomb County resident who exposed others at a Rochester Hills clinic on June 3. Measles can be infected in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the room, so the Allegan County Health Department said anyone who was at these dates and times may have been exposed. Coachman's strength and conditioning 7780 Clyde Park Ave. SW, Byron Center: 6:30-9:30 PM June 2nd.

7780 Clyde Park Ave. SW, Byron Center: 6:30-9:30 PM June 2nd. University of Michigan Health West 5900 Byron Centre Avenue SW, Wyoming: June 4th 2:18-5:02 AM.

5900 Byron Centre Avenue SW, Wyoming: June 4th 2:18-5:02 AM. University of Michigan Health West, Southwest Health Center2215 44th St. SW, Wyoming: June 4th, 11:46am to 3:45pm. According to the Oakland County Health Department, McComb County residents exposed others to measles at the clinic at 3950 S. Rochester Road in Rochester Hills from 8am to 7:30pm on June 3. Some business listings 3950 as address for S. Rochester Road. Among them are: Henry Ford Reproductive Medicine – Rochester Hills

Michigan Rheumatism and Wellness Center

Excellent oral and maxillofacial surgery

Auckland Macomb Cancer Specialist

Integrated Family Care

Our Periodontal Disease

Avalis Behavior Health Oakland County spokesman Bill Mulan said anyone who visited an office in a building during the June 3 exposure time should think he is “attentive,” and believes himself is being exposed. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Leaders from the state and county health departments say anyone who may have been exposed to measles should be monitored for symptoms for 21 days. If they develop symptoms, call ahead before seeking a doctor's appointment to avoid exposing others. Immunoglobulin (IG) treatment may be an option for people at high risk of severe illness due to measles infection. However, it is effective in preventing or reducing severe disease only when administered within the first 6 days after exposure to the virus. If you are exposed and believe you are eligible for IG treatment, please call your healthcare provider, pharmacy, or county health department. The Allegan County Health Department will be able to reach 269-673-5411 on Friday from 8am to 5pm on Monday. Kent County residents can also call 2-1-1 if they are closed.

Nurses via Oakland County Health Department telephone can contact you 800-848-5533 or via email Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5pm [email protected] . Those who consider the high risk of measles server disease include those who have an immune system that is not pregnant due to underlying conditions due to diabetes, HIV, malnutrition, and/or taking immunosuppressant medications, or those whose immune system is weakened due to taking immunosuppressant medications. What are the symptoms of measles? According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Symptoms of measles It usually starts within 7-14 days after exposure, but is also known to be displayed as long as it is 21 days after exposure, and can include: Fever. This could rise above 104 degrees.

Respiratory symptoms such as runny nose and cough.

Pink eyes and red watery eyes that can develop conjunctivitis.

Two to three days after symptoms begin, small white spots known as coprick spots can occur on the cheeks, gums and roofs inside the mouth.

Three to five days after symptoms begin, a red, bumpy, and spotted rash appears. It usually starts from the face and spreads to the trunk, arms and legs. How serious is measles infection? Measles can cause serious illness, long-term disability and death in people of all ages. As of June 5th, CDC has been confirmed 1,168 measles cases in 2025 in 33 states. Of these, 137 (12% of those infected this year) were hospitalized and three died. This year in Michigan, 12 confirmed cases of measles in the following counties: Allegan, Oakland, Macomb, Kent, Montcalm, Ingham and Marquette. more: What are the symptoms of measles? Other answers to common questions. more: Was he born between 1957 and 1989? It is not protected from measles outbreak The best way to avoid measles infection is to get vaccinated, health officials say. According to the CDC, approximately 95% of people who confirmed measles cases in the United States this year have not been vaccinated or have no known vaccination status. The Levela (MMR) vaccine, a single dose of measles, provides about 93% protection against the virus, and two doses provide about 97% coverage, says the CDC. that I recommend it The following for MMR vaccines: Booster doses are given between the ages of 4 and 6 at the first dose for children between the ages of 12 and 15 months.

Those born after 1957 without evidence of immunity to measles, or who have no documented evidence of being vaccinated with two MMR vaccines should be vaccinated.

People exposed to measles who cannot record immunity to the virus should obtain post-exposure prevention. This requires the vaccine dose to provide protection within 72 hours of the initial exposure, or the immunoglobulin within 6 days of exposure.

The CDC changed its 1989 recommendation from one dose of the MMR vaccine to two doses. People who only took one dose of the vaccine between 1957 and 1989 may be at a higher risk of contracting the virus in an outbreak environment. Where can I get the MMR vaccine? Available in many healthcare providers and pharmacies. Additionally, local health departments can often provide MMR vaccines. In Oakland County: Health Division Vaccination Clinic hours are 8:30am to 5pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. 9:30am to 6:00pm Tuesdays, 7:30am to 5:00pm to 5:00pm, at: North Oakland Health Centre, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac

South Oakland Health Centre, 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield In Allegan County: For health department vaccination guidance and more information, please call 269-673-5411. Kristen Shamus: Contact [email protected]. Subscribe to Free Press.

