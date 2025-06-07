



Nearby homeowners and well-known business owners are concerned about potential groundwater contamination from the burial of millions of euthanized chickens.

TONOPA, Ariz. — State agriculture officials announced Friday that the fourth commercial farm in Maricopa County has tested positive for avian flu. Meanwhile, the egg company at the heart of the outbreak has questioned its outreach efforts after Hickman's Family Farm Community Outreach Coordinator provided the media with dead bird cartoons in response to questions about their cleanup efforts. >>Download 12News App Direct to your mobile phone for the latest local break news. Fourth Farm Test is Positive The state says the fourth facility that has been hit by the avian flu in recent weeks does not have any birds producing eggs. Infection was detected by routine surveillance sampling. State Department of Agriculture Rachel Andrews has not named the fourth farm because he said it is a federal/USDA practice to maintain confidentiality on farms affected by the infectious disease. However, Hickman's family farm, the state's largest egg producer, is It was announced last week There was an infection on three sites. Andrews confirmed with 12News that one of the sites known as “Maricopa 02” is a large Hickman egg farm in Tonopa, near the home. Tonopah residents are still looking for answers The Tonopah facility is where neighbors are raising concerns about the pollution. Andrews said the body is buried there as a temporary measure, but the multiagency group continues to work on developing a permanent solution. Earlier this week, 12News drone recorded images of a tractor digging trenches at the tonopasite. The state sent a mixed message, telling 12News on Wednesday that the chickens would not be buried there. Then on Thursday, the Department of Agriculture said all chickens will be buried at the scene. “The discussion and decisions continue as the day progresses,” Andrews said. Nearby homeowners and well-known business owners hope that Hickman and state representatives will hold City Hall and communicate with them about what is going on. They are concerned about potential groundwater pollution. In a news release Friday, Andrews said there is no current threat to public health or groundwater from the bodies of chickens buried at Tonopah's location. “These institutions work for us.” The US Agriculture Guidelines for Mass Animal Victims say farms must work with state and federal officials to take the necessary steps to prevent groundwater contamination. The Tonopah home is a quarter mile away, while the RV resort is about three-quarters away. Residents rely on wells. RV Resort Owner Michael Worth, formerly He sued Hickman On the foul smell and flies emanating from industrial farms, he is now asking him to meet Debbie Lesco, the state and county supervisor. “These agencies work for us and we pay taxes, so they need to go out into our community and hold a meeting at City Hall,” Worth said. Hickmans provides chicken cartoon videos Sherman Hickman, the community operations manager for Hickman Family Farm, has not answered specific questions from 12News about worker retirement planning and cleanup operations since Monday. In response to another round of questions by Friday morning text, Sherman Hickman sent 12News a cartoon video featuring dead chickens and live chicken, saying, “Heal me.” Hickman did not answer questions about cleanup. “They're feeling a lot of pain right now and they're really feeling bad. "When they're cleaning the barn, they're blowing materials into the air, we need to know how they're following state and federal guidelines," Worth said. "We know they need to heal, but they need to outreach the community." Chickens from other farms being transported to landfills Andrews said other sites were sending birds to landfills. "The removal operations are fully mobilized on Maricopa 03 and Maricopa 04," Andrews said Friday, referring to other Hickman locations. "The bodies are containerized and transported to permitted landfills. The transport bin has met applicable USDA containment requirements and the vehicle has been inspected to ensure compliance with Maricopa County Transportation Department's load limits." Social Media: Find us Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

