About 20 years ago, Namibia was one of the most difficult countries due to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. More than one in three adults were tested positive for HIV.

Dr. Mark Dibourg remembers visiting a clinic in rural Namibia and meeting a woman and her baby. She was HIV positive and was afraid to pass the virus on to her child. She named her in a local language that she didn't want a baby.

“It's one of the most devastating things you can ever hear,” says Dibel.

Game Changer

The US President's emergency plan for AIDS relief, or Pepfer, quickly changed everything.

President George W. Bush created Pepfer in 2003 and re-authorized it in 2008. Dibourg was Pepfer's leading architect while he was at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Pepfar has since given billions of billions each year to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic, with free drugs to prevent mother-child transmission and programs to prevent widespread treatment of HIV-positive people to prevent the virus from progressing to AIDS and spreading to others.

The State Department believes it has saved 26 million lives so far.

In this week's interview with NPRDaibour tells the story of how he returned to Namibia, and “here was – and that child prevented the child from actually taking the virus four years later, in support from the American people who provided her with antiretroviral therapy.”

What happens to Pepfer?

Now, Pepfer's future is vague. On Tuesday, President Trump asked Congress to withdraw $8.3 billion in foreign aid that lawmakers had already approved in their 2024 and 2025 budgets.

Cuts significantly reduce work related to HIV and other infectious diseases.

This is part of a question called the Retraction Request, which eliminates a total of $9.4 billion in foreign aid for public broadcasting and funding for public broadcasting that funds NPR and PBS.

This move codifies the reductions already made by US Government Efficiency (DOGE). This dismantled the USAID and absorbed it into the US State Department in the first few months of Trump's term, dramatically reducing the scope of Pepfer.

The NPR asked the State Department to comment on the impact of aid reductions on Pepfer. The State Department did not respond to the deadline for publication.

The council's decision was awaited

Congress is currently in its 45 days to respond to Trump's memo.

Movement comes after the march Arbitration US District Judge Amir Ali said the Trump administration had acted “illegally” by halting foreign aid without Congressional approval.

The withdrawal request “puts the ball straight into Congressional courts,” said Mitchell Warren, executive director of HIV prevention organization AVAC, which received the PEPFAR fund leading the lawsuit.

“At least, Congress hasn't moved at all, up until now. The question is, are they really going to act?” Warren asks.

Some members of the Congress show that they want to ensure that Pepfer is not novel. Therefore, the future of Pepfer is still uncertain.

Nevertheless, it was the New Year for Pepfer. That's what the programme did Stopped first A few days after Trump took office.

A few weeks later, Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructed Pepfer to resume operations again, but the only treatment and treatment for existing HIV-positive patients HIV prevention Measures for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

It does not represent everyone at risk for HIV infection.

There are 1.3 million new HIV infections each year. This means that a pool of people in need of treatment will grow rapidly without more prevention, Warren says.

These cuts are “the exact opposite of what this administration says they want to do: letting the country own their AIDS response and own their budget,” Warren says.

“We all want to see that transition, but by not helping to reduce the burden on treatment programs, it makes it difficult for the country. In fact, we're adding to it.”

Daibour agrees.

“It's important to note that this was not intended to be an eternal program,” he said in an interview with NPR. “But if we don't stay in the game, all those benefits will be lost.”

“In the end we should be in a position where we don't have Pepfer, but that can't be done overnight,” Diebel says.

He still remembers how long ago “absolutely devastating” HIV was just decades ago.

The epidemic was particularly cruel, as HIV often kills young people at the height of their lives, Diebel says.

“With all the adults gone, orphans could have run to orphans. Countries could no longer exist. That was devastating.”

Programs like Pepfar saved lives, built health systems and made hard hit countries like Namibia more stable, he says.

And US support also provided hope, Dibourg said. For Pepfer, “no one wants their own children anymore,” he says.

Without that, “There is despair that occurs when you see everyone dead around you, you think you'll die,” says Deebour.

