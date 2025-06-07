Public health officials confirm new measles incidents in LA County

Los Angeles County public health officials have confirmed a new measles incident in a resident who has recently traveled internationally and visited at least three Santa Clarita stores in recent weeks.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Public Health, authorities advised they visited each of these locations on Thursday, May 29th.

In 18659, Costco was via Princesa from 10am to noon.

Trader Joe's from 2:30pm to 4pm on Golden Valley Road in 19037

Walmart, 25450, Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, from 3:15pm to 4:45pm.

Officials say other people who came into contact with the person may have been exposed. They advise that symptoms can occur within 7 and 21 days, and residents are advised to verify the vaccination status.

“Measles is a serious respiratory disease that easily spreads in the air and on the surface, especially among people who are not yet protected,” County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement. “People can spread the disease to others before they have symptoms, and it can take between 7-21 days for symptoms to appear after exposure. Measles can lead to severe illness in young children and vulnerable adults. The best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is a highly effective measles vaccine.”

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue, according to health officials. People usually notice a red rash 1-4 days after the symptoms first begin, and they start from the head and spread to the lower body.

This is now At least the 13th case of measles It has been confirmed in California so far this year, according to the California Department of Public Health. The first Los Angeles County incident was Reported in MarchHowever, in February, authorities also pointed out Orange County. The sick infant ran around lax.

