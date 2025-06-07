Can I get a Covid-19 shot? This is what we know so far

Do you want a Covid-19 vaccine this fall? It's not clear how easy it is for many Americans to get it…

Do you want a Covid-19 vaccine this fall? For many Americans, it's not clear how easy it is to get it. And some doctors are already seeing signs of trouble.

Longtime Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Anti-vaccine Activists said last month that Shot said I don't recommend it anymore For healthy children and pregnant women, robbing decisions usually made by science experts, Not a political appointee.

A few days later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said healthy children and pregnant women could be vaccinated against Covid-19. Remove more powerful languages That these groups “need” shots. That website No advice listed at the moment For pregnant women – gray that section of the vaccine guidance chart.

This change follows previous steps in the Trump administration Restrict Covid-19 vaccinations Among healthy people under the age of 65.

To date, the US has recommended annual Covid-19 vaccinations for everyone over six months, following guidance from independent experts advising the CDC.

Together, the move left health experts, vaccine makers and insurance companies uncertainly as to what advice they would give and what would come next.

In Seattle, University of Washington Infectious Diseases Dr. John B. Lynch said he recently advised fellow pregnant healthcare workers to get vaccinated. She agreed, but only turned her back by two pharmacies.

“That's what I meant,” Lynch told reporters at the Infectious Diseases Society briefing. “You can see confusion happening. You can see confusion happening. You can see confusion happening. And you can see barriers to access.”

The contradictory statement also leaves primary care physicians uncertain about how to advise patients, Lynch added.

“I don't know when that confusion will ease,” he said.

How can I get Covid-19 shots for myself and my healthy child?

Some of the vaccines this season are still available. Insurance industry experts say that if people were covered before Kennedy's announcement, insurance is still likely to pay for the shot.

Wisconsin Department of Health in an effort to help access announcement The condition continues to “continue to recommend the current Covid-19 vaccine for everyone pregnant and over six months,” the state's Medicaid program repeatedly.

Can I still choose a shot in the fall for myself or my kids?

It is still unclear who will get what vaccine this fall.

Vaccine makers are planning to issue updated Covid-19 shots in the late summer or fall. However, the Food and Drug Administration plans to limit approvals for seasonal shots to older people and other people at high risk, and says it is holding up more research on everyone else.

Even if the US only approved the vaccine for certain groups, it may still be possible for others to get the shot, depending on future advisory councils, regulatory moves, and outcomes of decisions from insurers and employers.

Will I still pay my insurance?

Insurance companies are fundamental compensation decisions on recommendations from the CDC Panel, an advisory committee on vaccination practices. It is not clear what role the panel currently plays. It could cost around $200 to pay from your pocket.

The CDC means that a new language for healthy children, known as shared decision-making, requires health insurance companies to pay for vaccinations.

Some insurance companies and employers may decide to cover the shot no matter what, and Jen Cates, senior vice president of nonprofit KFF, is studying healthcare issues. She noted that if the coronavirus avoids higher bills from hospitalized people, she might consider the cost to be worth it.

What are considered increased risk?

The FDA has published a list of health conditions that it stated to be eligible, including asthma, cancer, diabetes, obesity, and physical inactivity. The CDC has a broader list.

But again, we still don't know how this unfolds. For example, it can be difficult to prove that people are qualified. For example, if they get vaccinated at a drugstore, pharmacists usually don't know that underlying health issues or even asking.

And Ajay Seti, an epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin Madison University, said blocking “this elephant in the room” in health means someone with risk factors, and that might mean someone who doesn't know what to miss.

In addition to the confusion, there was Kennedy's meaning that coronavirus is not dangerous to pregnant women.

Covid-19 complications during pregnancy could include premature birth and serious illnesses in the mother, and the Maternal Fetal Medicine Association said it would “strongly reaffirm” its recommendations for vaccination during pregnancy. Additionally, vaccinated moms can provide spillover protection to newborns for several months.

Associated Press writer Mike Stob contributed to this report.

