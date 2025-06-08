







A 59-year-old man has arrived at the first hospital at Beijing University in Beijing. Chest pain And I was short of breath.

Four months ago, he removed a cancerous tumor from his bladder. Around his family, he tried his best to make it seem like he avoided a strong discussion about his health. Personally, his serious anxiety about the possibility of cancer recurrence kept him awakening at night.

The doctor said the man had experiences tacotubo cardiomyopathy, also known as Broken Heart syndrome. 2021 Case Study. Rare stress-induced heart disease is observed primarily in women; study Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association in May, it turns out that the illness could be even more fatal for men who get it.

It is thought to be caused by extreme emotional or physical events, such as learning about the death of a loved one, winning a lottery, lifting a heavy sofa – Height cardiomyopathyor TC occurs when the heart muscle is flooded with stress hormones, and some of it “freezes” into place. As the heart struggles to properly pump blood, it resembles the symptoms of a heart attack, such as chest pain, heart movement pits, and irregular heartbeat.

The new study analyzed data from nearly 200,000 patients hospitalized with TC in the US between 2016 and 2020. Women accounted for 83% of cases, while men were more than twice as likely to die under conditions, with a mortality rate of 11.2%.

“The difference between men and women is a very surprising finding,” said Dr. Mohammad Reza Moirhedo, a clinical professor of medicine at the University of Arizona in Tucson. “It really raises new and interesting questions to study.”

As well as differences in cardiovascular health between men and women, more generally, the discrepancies in TC mortality rates are not well understood, they said in particular. counter Other heart disease trends. However, it is widely theorized that differences in hormone levels play a role.

Stressful situations cause the adrenal glands and release a combat or flight hormone called catecholamines. They are intended to raise our blood pressure and raise our heart rate, but Movahed explained that extreme levels can temporarily “stun” cells within the heart tissue, leading to TC.

It is believed that men produce more catecholamines than women during stressful situations. It's more serious In the case of TC, he proposed.

Estrogen is a sex hormone produced at higher levels in women; Protective effect In the cardiovascular system, it facilitates extreme influx of catecholamines and reduces the risk of severe complications from TC, said Dr. Lewis Vincent, a non-invasive cardsmologic researcher at the University of Miami., Multi-year study An investigation of contradictions between men and women who have TC. Vincent was not involved in the new research.

Beyond biological differences, social factors can also play a role.

“Most (doctors) know about octopus, but the diagnosis may be overlooked in men because they may think it is just a disease that affects women,” said Dr. Deepak Butt, a cardiologist and director of Mount Sinai Faster Heart Hospital, who was not involved in the study. “Misdiagnosis has delayed care, which can sometimes lead to worse outcomes.”

Dr. Alejandro Lemore, an assistant professor of interventional cardiology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center who was not involved in the study, can also seek care at a later stage of the illness, believing that symptoms are easier to manage or likely to pass.

Fatal complications from TC include blood clots, stroke, cardiac arrest and heart failure, Lemor said. If this condition is detected early, the drug reduces the risk of developing these complications, restores proper cardiac function and can fully recover within a few weeks, he added.

The Movahed team was able to consider important variables such as age, race, income, chronic pulmonary disease, hypertension, and diabetes in their findings.

However, there was no patient data on other comorbidities, including a history of stroke or the presence of Covid-19 infection, Vincent said.

Furthermore, the new study included diagnostic data for patients only hospitalized with TC, so those who received outpatient care or later died from complications outside the hospital were likely not counted in the analysis, Movahed said.

A more detailed data set will be needed for differences in mortality between men and women and further differences in test treatment methods, Vincent said.

“People should know in studies like this. They present findings based on diagnostic codes and not considering patient procedures or lab results,” Vincent said. “But that's powerful in the sense that we can see trends in large groups, and I think this higher mortality trend in men is worth looking deeper.”

Batt, a professor of cardiovascular medicine at Ikaan School of Medicine on Mount Sinai in New York City, should always treat sudden, severe chest pain or shortness of breath as a medical emergency.

“It's not the time to enhance it at home or go out on the internet to understand it on the internet. …Don't try to track your primary care provider. Call emergency services,” says Bhatt. “Time matters. Winning these few hours saves irreparable damage to your heart.”

Movahed said symptoms that follow physical stressors (a common cause of TC in men) that precede medical events, particularly asthma attacks, seizures and complications from drug use, should not be ignored.

And although TC is caused by sudden stress, the bat said that it can manage chronic stress with daily meditation and exercise Better cardiovascular health Overall, it provides a routine to resort to in unexpected situations.