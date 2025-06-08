For example, if you have a urinary tract infection, the pathology lab will identify bacteria, for example. They showed the cold. It also determines the susceptibility of pathogens to more than 12 antibiotics. It's fine if the bacteria are sensitive to many or all drugs. The nightmare scenario is when you resist all of them.

Antibiotics become less and less functional as bacteria develop resistance. Globally, it is estimated that around 5 million people die each year of antibiotic resistance (AMR)-related conditions. This could double by 2050. It's a quiet pandemic.

What is the solution? Mostly, pharmaceutical companies have lost interest in developing new antibiotics. Cancer drugs are used for a long time, but antibiotics are administered for just a few days. Also, due to AMR issues, new antibiotics are used as reserved as possible to prevent the development of resistance. Therefore, there is no economic incentive for businesses to tackle new antibiotics. There are some drug developments going on, but perhaps not enough to address the issue of AMR.

Bacteriophages are “good viruses” that prey on bacteria naturally. They are around us, in the water, in the soil, our intestines, our skin, etc.

Phages began to be used against bacterial infections about a century ago, but when antibiotics were discovered they replaced them. Unlike antibiotics that can kill many species of bacteria, phages can only kill a small number of strains of a particular bacteria. Therefore, only the countries of the Soviet bloc that were blocked from antibiotics continued to use them. The institute in Tbilisi, Georgia is renowned for its phage expertise, with over 100 years of experience. AMR has led to other parts of the world currently rediscovering phages, and related research is underway in many countries.

Phages are used for burns, foot ulcers, enteric infections, respiratory infections, and urinary tract infections. There are two main strategies used. One isolates bacteria from infected tissue, see which phage works against it in the lab, grow more of that phage and administer it to the patient. These phages can come from their own phage banks. You can also ask for help from phage banks elsewhere in the world, even in very serious cases. These are natural phages. Then there is genetically engineered phage, which is modified in the lab and expands various bacteria that can be killed, for example.

As long as phages are used as drugs, they have unique characteristics. Bacteria can evolve to become resistant to antibiotics. Similarly, bacteria can evolve to become resistant to phages. The unique aspect is that phages can also evolve to avoid bacterial resistance. This drug is not constant, it is an evolving entity. So this is a headache for regulators as evolving drugs are not approved. Furthermore, phages are so specific to bacteria that one phage does not function for, for example, most of foot ulcers, as occurs with antibiotics (until AMR needs to be considered). Therefore, it is also difficult to conduct randomized controlled trials if the drugs required for each patient may differ.

The world is desperate for new treatments for AMR. So far, governments in the Western world have never approved phage as a drug. However, patients can have access to the phage in the form of “compassionate use”, “extended access for emergency use”, or “special access” routes. These are the approval of a single named patient, often with desperate needs. For example, yet another route used in Belgium is the “security department” where certain pharmacies can “complicate” phages for specific patients.

The following scenarios studied by Belgian Jean Paul Pirnai and his colleagues can work out and resolve the regulatory headaches. Create a device that can perform all of the following steps: Isolate bacteria from infection, sequence their genomes, use AI to determine which phage genome is most likely to function, create phages from scratch with the device and administer them to the patient on the spot.

In such a scenario, phages are not regulated as drugs. Instead, the device is regulated. The device also includes only everyday molecules such as nucleotides and enzymes used to assemble phages.

The scale of AMR is like it requires a lot of big initiatives to tackle it. If a group of microbiologists are looking for an epic challenge using AI, is the Pinay route certainly worth exploring?

Gayatri Saberwal is a consultant for the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society.