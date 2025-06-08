Health
Use bacteriophages to combat antibiotic resistance
Transmission electron micrographs of multiple bacterial phages attached to the bacterial cell wall. | Photo credit: Graham Beards (CC by-sa)
For example, if you have a urinary tract infection, the pathology lab will identify bacteria, for example. They showed the cold. It also determines the susceptibility of pathogens to more than 12 antibiotics. It's fine if the bacteria are sensitive to many or all drugs. The nightmare scenario is when you resist all of them.
Antibiotics become less and less functional as bacteria develop resistance. Globally, it is estimated that around 5 million people die each year of antibiotic resistance (AMR)-related conditions. This could double by 2050. It's a quiet pandemic.
What is the solution? Mostly, pharmaceutical companies have lost interest in developing new antibiotics. Cancer drugs are used for a long time, but antibiotics are administered for just a few days. Also, due to AMR issues, new antibiotics are used as reserved as possible to prevent the development of resistance. Therefore, there is no economic incentive for businesses to tackle new antibiotics. There are some drug developments going on, but perhaps not enough to address the issue of AMR.
Bacteriophages are “good viruses” that prey on bacteria naturally. They are around us, in the water, in the soil, our intestines, our skin, etc.
Phages began to be used against bacterial infections about a century ago, but when antibiotics were discovered they replaced them. Unlike antibiotics that can kill many species of bacteria, phages can only kill a small number of strains of a particular bacteria. Therefore, only the countries of the Soviet bloc that were blocked from antibiotics continued to use them. The institute in Tbilisi, Georgia is renowned for its phage expertise, with over 100 years of experience. AMR has led to other parts of the world currently rediscovering phages, and related research is underway in many countries.
Phages are used for burns, foot ulcers, enteric infections, respiratory infections, and urinary tract infections. There are two main strategies used. One isolates bacteria from infected tissue, see which phage works against it in the lab, grow more of that phage and administer it to the patient. These phages can come from their own phage banks. You can also ask for help from phage banks elsewhere in the world, even in very serious cases. These are natural phages. Then there is genetically engineered phage, which is modified in the lab and expands various bacteria that can be killed, for example.
As long as phages are used as drugs, they have unique characteristics. Bacteria can evolve to become resistant to antibiotics. Similarly, bacteria can evolve to become resistant to phages. The unique aspect is that phages can also evolve to avoid bacterial resistance. This drug is not constant, it is an evolving entity. So this is a headache for regulators as evolving drugs are not approved. Furthermore, phages are so specific to bacteria that one phage does not function for, for example, most of foot ulcers, as occurs with antibiotics (until AMR needs to be considered). Therefore, it is also difficult to conduct randomized controlled trials if the drugs required for each patient may differ.
The world is desperate for new treatments for AMR. So far, governments in the Western world have never approved phage as a drug. However, patients can have access to the phage in the form of “compassionate use”, “extended access for emergency use”, or “special access” routes. These are the approval of a single named patient, often with desperate needs. For example, yet another route used in Belgium is the “security department” where certain pharmacies can “complicate” phages for specific patients.
The following scenarios studied by Belgian Jean Paul Pirnai and his colleagues can work out and resolve the regulatory headaches. Create a device that can perform all of the following steps: Isolate bacteria from infection, sequence their genomes, use AI to determine which phage genome is most likely to function, create phages from scratch with the device and administer them to the patient on the spot.
In such a scenario, phages are not regulated as drugs. Instead, the device is regulated. The device also includes only everyday molecules such as nucleotides and enzymes used to assemble phages.
The scale of AMR is like it requires a lot of big initiatives to tackle it. If a group of microbiologists are looking for an epic challenge using AI, is the Pinay route certainly worth exploring?
Gayatri Saberwal is a consultant for the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society.
Published – June 8, 2025 at 05:30 AM
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/using-bacteriophages-to-combat-antimicrobial-resistance/article69644598.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “They say they will kill the PM Modi policy in the G7”: the Canadian journalist signals extremism Khalistan; alleys freedom of expression
- Kings Birthday Fame: How does the British honor work work?
- MSU men's hockey announces schedule additions Local sports
- Size of 6.2 Indian Ocean Earthquake – Sharjah
- XI traces the following in the trade war with tokens, prices at stake
- Why Turkiye has chosen to rally in Pakistan on India
- Micah Smith, no. 46 in ESPN 300, undertakes to UCLA football
- Musk was prevailing on the chief tweeter. Now he uses X against him
- India is the 5th greatest economy, so it makes sense: Mark Carney of Canada supports the invitation of the G7 of PM Modi despite the tensions despite the tensions
- Nepal vs Scotland Live Score SCO VS fake updates ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-2027 Streaming Highlights | Full score card
- Riot police and protesters clash after Los Angles immigration raids. #US #LosAngeles #BBCNews
- M6.2 earthquake hits the Western hills