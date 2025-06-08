Approximately 2,200 cyclists passed through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties on Friday as part of the final AIDS/lifecycle ride on the 31st.

The partnership between the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center is riding to break down the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS and provide medical care and medicine to those who cannot afford treatment. Over the past 30 years, rides have risen 300 million dollars For the cause.

It is not only cyclists who line up for the 545-mile ride from San Francisco to Santa Monica, but also 600 volunteers known as Roadies. They include family, friends and supporters from all over the country to make the event come true.

Every afternoon, rides end at the campsite. There, Roadies has a sleeping tent, four shower trucks, numerous portable toilets, two full kitchen food trucks and a medical tent. Alan Hood, the second roadway in Phoenix, Arizona, describes camping and mobile towns. Rider and Lordley sleep perfectly in the blue tent with their feet apart. According to Hood, those who choose to sleep on the ground and book a hotel are called “princess.”

Roadies Margo Fargo and Oona Varga established a tent in Sambuena Ventura State Park on June 6, 2025 as part of their volunteer duties. Fargo has eight riders and three roado. This is Varga's first AIDS/lifecycle event. |Credit: Elaine Sanders

Riders and Roadleys sleep in their tents every night during a seven-day AIDS/lifecycle event. On the last night of the ride, volunteers established a base camp in Sambuenaventura State Park. |Credit: Elaine Sanders

A rental truck line filled with luggage from around 3,000 riders and volunteers. After parking the bike, the cyclist picks up the bags on a designated truck, managed and driven by volunteers. |Credit: Elaine Sanders

Approximately 2,500 bikes lined up in a bicycle parking lot under 24 hours of security surveillance at Sambuenaventura State Park on June 6, 2025. Credit: Elaine Sanders

“It's a big gay summer camp,” says Roney Katie Thomasin. Seattle Seat has a glittering sticker of red stars on her face as she shakes on a tour bus to Sambuena Ventura State Park with volunteer and supporters on the final night of her seven-day ride.

Cyclist Gary Lima, whose nose is decorated with zinc sunscreen, came from Baltimore, Maryland, to take part in her second AIDS/lifecycle ride. He says the community will bring him back as he loses his AIDS partner. It is a group of like-minded individuals who have lost friends, lovers, uncles and cousins, and we have all shared a common bond,” says Lima.

Day 1 of the event begins with an orientation that sets ground rules and establishes the community as a “bubbly of love” focused on supporting and fostering joy.

“We're here, we're raised and grown,” says three-time rider Joel Longenecker. He sees the more accurate terminology as the bonds and skills cultivated here spread “in the challenging world we face”;

Supporters will cheer on cyclist Gary Lima with pom pom and cowbell as they complete today's leg of today's AIDS/lifecycle ride at Sambuena Ventura State Park. |Credit: Elaine Sanders

Team Trudging Buddies member Joel Longenecker will end his ride from Riverbed Park in Lompoc to San Buenaventura State Park in Ventura on June 6, 2025. The ride was meditative. |Credit: Elaine Sanders

The ride passes through small, politically conservative cases, including Bradley, California. Population: 83. Local middle schools began holding fundraising barbecues every year as riders walked through town, and event organizers decided to pay the community to accommodate lunch. Currently, AIDS/Lifecycle is holding a fundraiser Bradley Union School District During a Greater AIDS fundraiser to help local children.

“The existence of us there has changed their way of thinking. [the LGBTQ] About the community and the illnesses we live in together,” says Gonzalo Garcia, senior communications manager.

“I've seen kids grow up from Bradley, who is comfortable leaving the closet and being themselves,” says Garcia, who has worked on AIDS/LifeCycle Ride for 15 years.

On the final ride, Garcia claims that about $120,000 has been raised for the Bradley Union School District.

Senior Communications Manager Gonzalo Garcia was in Sambuena Ventula State Park on the last night of her final AIDS/lifecycle ride. He has spent the last 15 years on events, and like many others, it is a close community that brings him back every year. |Credit: Elaine Sanders

Davin Cole, a retired San Francisco police officer and security officer for AIDS/Life Cycle Ride, has seen thousands of bikes on each leg of the event. The former long distance cyclist enjoys seeing the rider's camaraderie as they descend the final stretch. |Credit: Elaine Sanders

To participate in the seven-day trek, each cyclist must fund a minimum of $3,500. This will be spent on paying for the week and paying for the HIV/AIDS Healthcare donation pool. Many cyclists grow much better. Palm Springs cyclist Jay Gondeck personally raised about $15,300.

Cyclist Joel Longenecker is a member of the 227's third-highest revenue team, the Trudging Buddies team.

“It was lovely to find someone who was changing their lives,” Longenecker said. For him and his teammates, cycling is a healthy way to “deal with obstacles that occur in everyday life.”

Despite all the money being raised, rising production prices have made the week-long event economically unable to continue as Covid has combined with a decline in rider numbers over the years. Garcia says plans for two short, three-day rides, from San Francisco to Sonoma, the other from LA to San Diego, will be in work for the next few years.

Roadie Sue Gross has been volunteering for four years and is left crying on the last night of his last ride.

“I promised that I was going to make myself cry this week,” Gross says. “My heart needed this with everything that was happening in the world.”