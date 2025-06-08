



CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that a 71-year-old Texan woman died in 2024 after contracting a brain-eating amoeba by using tap water from a recreational vehicle for nasal irrigation. Health officials warn that the deadly amoeba known as Naegleria fowleri is in any freshwater source. The death of a woman emphasizes the importance of only using distilled, sterilized or properly boiled water in nasal irrigation devices such as netipots. “When water is unconcerned, when the water is untreated, when the temperature starts to rise and the water warms up, it creates a ripe environment for this brain-eating amoeba to grow,” Stephen Stewart said. Stewart represented the parents of Bakari Williams, a three-year-old boy who died after signing with Ameba when he visited Splashpad in Arlington City. This case has resulted in a $600,000 improvement to ensure that the public pool and splash pads are properly chlorinated. The city of Arlington implemented the “Bacali Williams Protocol” three years ago, making water safety a top priority for the summer months. For John Clawson and Rashi Avant, the news brings the painful memories of her daughter Lily, who signed Amoeba while swimming in the Brazos River on Labor Day weekend 2019. Five days after swimming, the 10-year-old developed a headache and a fever. By the next morning, she had to be airlifted for Cook Children's Hospital. There, it was confirmed that the spine tap had signed with Nagrelia Faurelli. “Then they said it was fatal. As of 2023, the CDC reported 164 known cases of infections, with only four survivors. Ameba enters through the nose and thrives in warm freshwater. It is also found in insufficiently chlorinated pools and contaminated tap water. Lily's parents are now urging people to know about their symptoms and take simple precautions. “We don't want people to leave the lake or have fun. We just want to educate them. Um, for God, we're going to wear life jackets, wear nose plugs, put our heads on the water, stuff our noses while we're swimming,” they said. The CDC says cases are rare, but some may not be reported as early symptoms mimic meningitis or the flu.

