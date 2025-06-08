



Wildlife markets with bats, raccoon dogs and macaques can cause the next global outbreak A livelihood market like Jakarta's Jatiergala could be a breeding ground for the future pandemic. These crowded spaces offer animals such as bats, raccoons, macaques and songbirds for food and pets. Stacked in 3 metres high cages, animals from all over Indonesia and beyond are kept nearby, creating ideal conditions for the virus to spread and mutate. The air is thickened with an overwhelming mixture of heat, humidity, animal odor, urine and feces. These unsanitary conditions allow the virus to jump between species and potentially humans, causing dangerous outbreaks. Sparks, who rescued Pangolins in Vietnam, has been renewed. COVID I'm afraid of a fatal virus link Reports say Sunda Pangolin was rescued near the Chinese border in early 2023 and is now being looked after by wildlife from Save Vietnam, a nonprofit organization that runs rescue centres in the park. At the veterinary clinic in CUC Phuong National Park, Vietnam, Tran Nam Trieu gently placed Pangolin (Manis Javanica) on the examination table. The pangolin curled firmly with the ball and breathed slowly, its scaly body rose and fell down. When Trieu carefully spread it out, he revealed that its soft pink belly and hind legs were missing – after the animal was caught in the trap, it had to be removed.Pangolins have become a symbol of the illegal wildlife trade, particularly due to the high demand for meat and scales in China. Many people believe that these parts can cure a variety of diseases, but there is no scientific evidence to support this.Scientists studying pangolins seized from illegal trade in China have discovered several types of coronaviruses in them. Some are very similar to SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. These viruses are not quite similar to the original source, but they can cause disease with pangolins and infect humans.Some of these pangolin viruses are also associated with those that cause MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome). These viruses contain a special protein function called the Furin Cleavage site, which helps spread more easily in the lungs. SARS-Cov-2 has the same functionality, and there is a discussion about whether the virus was created in the lab or evolved naturally. However, many scientists believe that natural origin is more likely. Scientists warn: Animal Markets can cause the following outbreaks The world is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. Nature says many researchers believe that the outbreak has begun, or at least likely, has been amplified, in a market that sells live animals in Chinese samurai. However, wildlife trade continues in many parts of the world.Public health experts have warned of the risk of diseases that jump from animals to humans in markets like Jatiergala, part of a global industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars. In 2020, China banned agriculture and trade in food for most wildlife species, but these activities are largely underground.James Wood, a veterinary epidemiologist at Cambridge University, says markets like Jatingara remain “the best way to communicate illness.”Scientists are increasingly focusing on human-wildlife contact points, such as markets and trade routes, to better understand zoonotic diseases, an infectious disease that spreads from animals to humans. Several research groups are working to determine how pathogens cross species barriers, why some of these events lead to occurrence, and what interventions reduce risk. However, this type of work can be expensive, sometimes dangerous, and requires long-term support and is often difficult to secure.Wood acknowledges that there is a “minor potential” that research-related activities could have caused the pandemic. Tracking wildlife trade and disease risks Some scientists are studying how human behavior contributes to spreading diseases from animals to humans. In 2017, Indonesian bat expert Jusuf Kalengkon lived with wildlife hunters in southeastern Sulawesi. He discovered bat hunting was dangerous. Hunters often get sick from bites and wounds, but rarely go to the hospital. Instead, they rely on herbs and over-the-counter medications. Locals recalled the mysterious outbreak that killed many people many years ago.In Vietnam, Hang Nguyen Viet of the International Institute for Livestock Research is studying how wildlife trades. He explains that it is a difficult study because traders fear punishment. When animals get sick, some people secretly eat and sell them in distant markets rather than report them. Many people fear losing their income.Medical anthropologist Hannah Brown warns that ignoring these fears could backfire. During the 2014-16 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, banning wild meat produced mistrust. Even today, that distrust remains.In Indonesia, some researchers have gained the trust of animal traders. In the market in Rangoi, Zoologist Tiltje Ransaleleh talks to vendors and collects samples from live bats. Her team discovered that the festival period was the most dangerous. Bat sales could increase five times, with over 10,000 people on sale in a day. This level of trading increases the risk of spreading the disease.Stanford scientist Stephen Ruby emphasizes that understanding trade routes and human behavior is important to prevent future occurrences.

