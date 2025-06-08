Looking for proper sunscreen for your skin, dermatologists advise





CHARLOTESVILLE, VA (WVIR) — Not all sunscreens are the same, according to one UVA Health dermatologist. If you don't pay attention to the type you choose, it won't be protected. “Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States,” said Dr. Mark Russell, a health dermatologist at UVA. “You've probably been diagnosed with twice as many skin cancers as all other cancers.” Dr. Russell, who specializes in skin cancer, says he knows your type of sunscreen is important. Chemical sunscreens are absorbed by the skin and do not work for everyone. “You're trying it out and you're only aware that it can lead to redness and itching on the skin,” Dr. Russell said. “In addition, they are also known to be absorbed from the skin into blood or urine or breast milk.” Mineral sunscreens such as zinc and titanium sit on the skin and block light rays before they penetrate. No matter what you use, make sure it is water resistant and reapply frequently. “My recommendation is between 30 and 60 and is a sunscreen that feels good on the skin,” Dr. Russell said. Do not stop by your arms or face. He covers the spots and says people have forgotten about their feet, scalp, lower lips, etc. “We can see a lot of patients and tell you that we need to be careful about protecting areas that we don't necessarily need to protect,” Dr. Russell said. Sun protection, long sleeve shirts and pants, and looking for shade are good ways to help reduce the risk of skin cancer. “Wide hats, sun protection, long sleeve shirts, light protective clothing like pants, and seeking shade when you can are good ways to reduce that risk,” Dr. Russell said. Dark skin may not burn less, but no one is immune to damage. “A dark complexion can lead to skin cancer in rare areas such as nail beds, palms, and bottoms of the feet,” Dr. Russell said. “You really need to monitor them because they can be diagnosed at a higher level and therefore the treatment is a little difficult.” Do you have any story ideas? Send me your news tips here. Copyright 2025 WVIR. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

