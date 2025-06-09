Three days ago, Max was diagnosed through a blood screening test in a newborn and was diagnosed with a rare, life-changing condition called phenylketonuria, commonly known as PKU.

This condition is one of more than 30, and in current neonates, it is detected in newborns via heeled blood samples, helping to identify and treat serious health conditions early.

Currently, researchers in South Australia are working to expand their screening programme to detect more than 600 genetic conditions.

Researchers are currently trying to expand their tests to look for more than 600 conditions. (ABC News: Olivia Mason))

PKU is a hereditary blood disorder that can affect the way the body processes proteins, and if left untreated, it can lead to serious health problems.

“[It’s] In fact, this is the condition that we launched a screening program for all borns in the 1960s,” explained Professor Karin Kassahn, a researcher in South Australia.

“This is one of the metabolic conditions that the body cannot process proteins, especially phenylalanine. [which is] Certain amino acids can be modified in the usual way…and therefore by picking up this at birth. ”

The screening program for newborns sees a few drops of blood from heel stab wounds collected on screening cards (fake blood drawn for explanation). (ABC News: Olivia Mason))

The heel toxicity testing method was developed by American microbiologist Dr. Robert Guthrie. Dr. Robert Guthrie was diagnosed with PKU in 13 months, but was too late to prevent early brain damage.

“He was really frustrated with these kids developing intellectual disability and other complications when he knew that these kids were due to this accumulation of these metabolites and he wanted to do something about this.” Professor Kasarn said.

Since 1960, the program has been deployed throughout most of the world as a routine test for newborns, expanding it to accurately and quickly detecting more than 30 conditions.

Max's parents say that despite his rare condition, they should be able to live a relatively normal life. (ABC News: Olivia Mason))

Max's diagnosis

Twins, Max and Blake, were screened as newborns.

Their parents, Hannah and Robert Macbeth, did not believe that PKU would exist when Max was first diagnosed.

“We probably never heard of it,” Macbeth said.

“We cried about it, until it hit us realistically, and we said, 'You know you can manage this. We caught it early.” ”

Macbeth said he was worried that his son would have to follow a restricted diet for his life.

“We're pretty barbecued, so we love meat and stuff like that and interesting things,” he said.

“ But as time passed after it sinks, it was very easy to manage… he still can have a little steak here and there. “

Thanks to early detection and intervention, Max's protein levels are closely monitored with home stab wounds every week, and he uses the drug to lower blood phenylalanine levels.

“We are very fortunate,” Macbeth said.

The twin mother says she is happy that the boys have each other and hopes they can overcome the challenge “together.” (Supply: Hannah Macbeth))

“We could have been in all sorts of dramas for him because leaving it undiagnosed can be pretty serious.”

Untreated PKUs can lead to irreversible brain damage and intellectual disability, neurological conditions such as seizures and tremors, and problems with behavior, emotions, development and health.

But for now, things look positive.

“He's going to live a relatively normal life. He might be a little different in school and food,” Macbeth said.

“It's just managing it and it's very easy at the moment… he's a happy little soul,” Macbeth added.

The couple said they consider expanding their testing program “great.”

“If you can do a test to pick up these things when these things are small, there's something that can help reduce them. [the risk of] You're going to be angry so that things don't happen in the long run or cause even bigger problems,” Macbeth said.

So far it has been a success

Professor Kassarn is the lead investigator of neonatal studies combining genomics and metabolomics to detect treatment conditions earlier.

Professor Karin Kassahn is the lead researcher in the Technology Advancement Division of Neonatal and SA Pathology. (ABC News: Olivia Mason))

“As many of the conditions we screen are rare, individual people probably haven't heard of many of them. Cystic fibrosis and PKU are probably more familiar, but they actually constitute a very serious health burden,” she said.

“They are the main causes of pediatric admissions to hospitals and ongoing health issues.

“Early detection allows for early intervention and treatment, and we hope to expand it just as the current program has truly saved thousands of lives… we can make a difference in the health outcomes of these babies.”

Researchers are looking for conditions such as immune deficiency, states of metabolic regulation regulation, congenital hearing loss, and neurological conditions.

“These things can change your life.” She said.

Professor Kasarn said the collaboration between SA Pathology, Women's and Children's Hospital and the University of Adelaide is “going well.”

The team has issued five “high chances” reports so far, helping families manage rare situations that may have been undetected until quite some time later. (ABC News: Olivia Mason))

The team has already done some important research findings. Early interventions are in place to help these families treat or manage rare diagnoses.

“We issued five things called 'high chance reports', but otherwise we wouldn't have detected it,” she explained.

“These families are managed through clinical teams at Women and Children's Hospitals.”

She said eligible families can still participate in studies with registration via the newborn website.