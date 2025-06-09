





register To listen to this article for free thank you. Please listen to this article using the above players. ✖

Want to listen to this article for free? Complete the form below to unlock access to all audio articles.

Nearly a third of those who adopted and adhered to healthy diets did not lose weight, but according to a new study led by researchers at the Harvard Chang Chang School in Israel, they still enjoyed many health benefits. Regardless of weight loss, study participants showed significant improvements in cardiovascular metabolic markers, including higher HDL cholesterol (a healthy type of cholesterol), lower levels of leptin (hormones that show starvation), and less visceral fat (abdominal fat found deep within the abdominal cavity, sometimes wrapped around the organs). “We are conditioned to identify weight loss with health, and individuals who endure weight loss are often labeled as failure,” the lead author said. Yaskola MorePostdoctoral researcher researcher Epidemiology Bureau At Harvard Chance School. “Our findings reconstruct how we define clinical success. Those who do not lose weight can improve their metabolism and reduce the long-term risk of illness. It's a message of hope, not failure.” study It was released on June 5th European Journal of Preventive Psychology. The researchers analyzed changes in weight and health in 761 people with abdominal obesity in Israel who participated in three LANLDN BB n. DMARK workplace-based nutritional clinical trials (direct, central, and direct plus) have high adherence rates and comprehensive metabolic profiling. In each trial, participants were randomly assigned to adopt and adhere to a healthy diet, including low fat, low carbohydrate, Mediterranean and green central diets, between 18 and 24 months. This study found that 36% of participants achieved clinically significant weight loss in all clinical trials and all diets (defined as losing more than 5% of initial weight). 36% achieved moderate weight loss (losing up to 5% of initial weight). 28% were resistant to weight loss, losing weight and gaining some. Weight loss was associated with various health improvements. The researchers calculated that each kilogram lost was associated with a 1.44% increase in HDL cholesterol, a 1.37% decrease in triglycerides, a 2.46% decrease in insulin, a 2.79% decrease in leptin, and a 0.49 unit decrease in blood pressure, and a 0.49 minute decrease in blood pressure and Laber enzymes. However, this study also found that participants who resisted weight changes (those who tend to be older or female) experienced many of the same improvements. They had better cholesterol. Leptin levels are low and less hungry. And visceral fat that is so harmful. “These are deep metabolic shifts with true cardiac metabolism outcomes,” says Yaskolka Meir. “Our research has shown that a healthy diet works even when the weight remains the same.” Additionally, researchers have used state-of-the-art OMICS tools to discover 12 specific DNA methylation sites that strongly predict long-term weight loss. “This novel finding shows that some people may be biologically wired to respond differently to the same diet,” the corresponding author said. Iris ShyChief Investigator of the Harvard Chance School Nutrition Examination and Adjunct Professor of Nutrition. “This isn't about biology, not just willpower and discipline, and we're now closer to understanding healthy diets.

Weight loss Ding it. ” This study had several limitations. This means that most of the participants were male. Researchers noted that similar future research should focus on women. reference: Meir AY, Tsaban G, Rinott E, et al. Individual response to lifestyle interventions: Pool analysis of three long-term weight loss trials. Euro J prevents aerobic exercise. 2025. doi: 10.1093/EURJPC/ZWAF308

This article has been republished from material. Note: Materials may have been edited for length and content. For more information, please contact the source quoted. You can access the press release publishing policy here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technologynetworks.com/tn/news/adopting-a-healthy-diet-may-have-cardio-benefits-regardless-of-weight-loss-400725 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos