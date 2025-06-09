According to him and Kramer, one reason is that at-risk people are not taking the right test or following up on the results. However, when people get help at previous stages, experts say they can limit kidney damage and complications.
To support, caregivers should track these blood and urine outcomes and encourage their loved ones to follow up with their doctors when numbers look abnormal or worsen.
Kramer says it's important to know that CKD can get worse without symptoms. This tends to manifest later in the illness. They include swelling, fatigue, itching and headaches in the legs.
“Your kidneys are incredibly resilient,” she says. “They work very hard, and when you lose your kidney function, they just work hard.”
People may know that they have kidney disease only if another health problem leads to testing. That happened in Abe Rosenstein, 74, in Edison, New Jersey. He learned that he has high blood pressure and middle-stage kidney disease in his mid-50s during a pneumonia match.
Treatment involves controlling what can worsen CKD, such as hyperglycemia levels and hypertension, and managing complications. anemia High levels of potassium and phosphorus in the blood. Treatment is also intended to reduce risk Heart attack and strokeis strongly associated with kidney disease.
Additionally, doctors have a growing list of medications that slow the progression of the kidney damage itself.
“We have more tools than ever,” Campbell says.
These include drugs known as SGLT2 inhibitors, which were originally approved for type 2 diabetes. They are currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for certain people with CKD, including some who do not have diabetes.
Research shows that proper use of these drugs could delay the need for dialysis for 13 years in some patients, and “it's amazing,” Campbell says.
However, he and Kramer say few qualified people are taking SGLT2 inhibitors or other new drugs. “Careers can advocate for taking these medications,” says Kramer.
If your loved one doesn't meet a nephrologist, it's worth asking their leading physician if a referral makes sense, Campbell says. If possible, I'll go to the doctor with them, he says, “to listen to the gaps and ask questions.”
Patients are rare, so patients may “deny kidney disease” and should not take medication or make lifestyle changes that may slow it down, Kramer says. Caregivers can help by encouraging their loved ones to stick to their treatment plans, she says.
Dieting is important at every stage of CKD, says Melissa Perth, a registered dietitian who specializes in kidney disease and practices in Chicago and Seattle. Early on, the biggest focus is cutting excess sodium, she says. This contributes to hypertension and kidney damage.
“What people always say to me is, 'Oh, I don't use a salt shaker,'” she says. But she says that most of the salt comes from restaurant meals and packaged food. So cutting salt often means cooking more at home, reading labels and searching online for restaurant nutrition information, she says.
As kidney disease progresses, other dietary changes may be necessary. According to Perst, doctors advise reducing potassium, a substitute for many fruits, vegetables and salt. Phosphorus, which is commonly used as a food additive, can also be a problem.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aarp.org/caregiving/medical/kidney-disease-care-plan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]