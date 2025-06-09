According to him and Kramer, one reason is that at-risk people are not taking the right test or following up on the results. However, when people get help at previous stages, experts say they can limit kidney damage and complications.

To support, caregivers should track these blood and urine outcomes and encourage their loved ones to follow up with their doctors when numbers look abnormal or worsen.

Kramer says it's important to know that CKD can get worse without symptoms. This tends to manifest later in the illness. They include swelling, fatigue, itching and headaches in the legs.

“Your kidneys are incredibly resilient,” she says. “They work very hard, and when you lose your kidney function, they just work hard.”

People may know that they have kidney disease only if another health problem leads to testing. That happened in Abe Rosenstein, 74, in Edison, New Jersey. He learned that he has high blood pressure and middle-stage kidney disease in his mid-50s during a pneumonia match.

I know the treatment options

Treatment involves controlling what can worsen CKD, such as hyperglycemia levels and hypertension, and managing complications. anemia High levels of potassium and phosphorus in the blood. Treatment is also intended to reduce risk Heart attack and strokeis strongly associated with kidney disease.

Additionally, doctors have a growing list of medications that slow the progression of the kidney damage itself.

“We have more tools than ever,” Campbell says.

These include drugs known as SGLT2 inhibitors, which were originally approved for type 2 diabetes. They are currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for certain people with CKD, including some who do not have diabetes.

Research shows that proper use of these drugs could delay the need for dialysis for 13 years in some patients, and “it's amazing,” Campbell says.

However, he and Kramer say few qualified people are taking SGLT2 inhibitors or other new drugs. “Careers can advocate for taking these medications,” says Kramer.

If your loved one doesn't meet a nephrologist, it's worth asking their leading physician if a referral makes sense, Campbell says. If possible, I'll go to the doctor with them, he says, “to listen to the gaps and ask questions.”

Patients are rare, so patients may “deny kidney disease” and should not take medication or make lifestyle changes that may slow it down, Kramer says. Caregivers can help by encouraging their loved ones to stick to their treatment plans, she says.

By working with a nutritionist, Judy Rosenstein helped Prime Minister Abe avoid dialysis for several years. Today, Abe regularly plays pickle balls after the transplant. Erika Lee

Supports kidney-friendly diet

Dieting is important at every stage of CKD, says Melissa Perth, a registered dietitian who specializes in kidney disease and practices in Chicago and Seattle. Early on, the biggest focus is cutting excess sodium, she says. This contributes to hypertension and kidney damage.

“What people always say to me is, 'Oh, I don't use a salt shaker,'” she says. But she says that most of the salt comes from restaurant meals and packaged food. So cutting salt often means cooking more at home, reading labels and searching online for restaurant nutrition information, she says.

As kidney disease progresses, other dietary changes may be necessary. According to Perst, doctors advise reducing potassium, a substitute for many fruits, vegetables and salt. Phosphorus, which is commonly used as a food additive, can also be a problem.